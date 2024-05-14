TRIPADVISOR PREDICTS BUSY SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON FOR AMERICANS; AN INCREASING DESIRE FOR ADVENTURE

2024 Tripadvisor Summer Travel Index Reveals

Most Popular Summer Destinations Globally and in the US

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans and travelers around the world continue to place a high priority on summer vacations, according to the annual Summer Travel Index released today by Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform. In fact, 95 percent of respondents are planning to travel as much (51%) or more (44%) than last summer, despite some concern about economic headwinds. Whatsmore, over a quarter (26%) of Americans are planning to spend $5,000 or more on their getaways.

Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index also highlights the top summer destinations for 2024, with Las Vegas claiming the top spot for US domestic travelers and Cancun leading the way for US consumers traveling internationally.

US Spending

Americans surveyed said they are prepared to open their wallets, prioritizing adventure over other expenditures. Nearly all (92%) US respondents plan to spend at least the same amount on travel as last summer, while more than half expect to spend even more than in 2023. Of those, many actually plan to level up their travel by taking more trips (44%), travel for longer (55%), and venture farther from home, with 44% of respondents planning to travel more than 7 hours to their destination.

"As travel continues to defy expectations, we're seeing an uptick in travel intent, with consumers channeling discretionary spending toward vacations and experiences, despite increasingly squeezed household budgets for many," says Alice Jong, senior research analyst at Tripadvisor. "Travel consumers want to see new places and engage in new experiences, exemplified by the one-third of travelers planning to explore a destination for the first time."

Happy News

As expected, cost and unpredictable weather top the list of reasons Americans are hesitant to travel, yet despite that, this year's Summer Travel Index revealed that consumers have overwhelmingly positive feelings about their upcoming travel plans, outnumbering those reporting negative ones by a significant margin (86%). About 4 in 5 Americans said they are comfortable traveling this summer, reporting feelings of "excitement" (67%), "happiness" (65%), and "optimism" (37%) about their summer escapes, which they are planning in order to "make memories" (50%), "let loose" (41%) and "have an adventure" (36%).

Summer Travel Index: 2024 Top Summer Travel Destinations

From Cancun to Las Vegas, American travelers are seeking entertainment, sporting events, and adventure in Summer 2024.

Top global summer travel destinations for US citizens include:

Cancun , Yucatan Peninsula London, England Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Top domestic summer travel destinations for US citizens include:

Las Vegas, NV Myrtle Beach, SC Orlando, FL

In looking at key markets around the globe, the top three summer 2024 destinations of choice for British travelers are Antalya, Turkey, Barcelona, Spain, and Benidorm, Spain. For Japanese travelers, the top three summer travel destinations are Seoul, South Korea, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Bangkok, Thailand.

For all destinations that top the Summer Travel Index for American travelers, see below.

Things to Do: Top Vacation Experiences for Summer 2024

Just as travel frequency is up in comparison to last summer, spending during vacation is also trending upwards. Eighty-five percent (85%) of US travelers agree that tours and experiences are an important part of their travel budget, with museums and art galleries (33%), food and wine tours (33%), and amusements and water parks (32%) topping their lists. And, while some of their activities are pre-planned, most travelers value spontaneity, with over half of US travelers (56%) determining at least part of their itineraries "in the moment" based on real-time feelings.

Methodology The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:

A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,400 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between March 13-18, 2024 across six countries, including Australia , Italy , Japan , Singapore , U.K. & U.S.

across six countries, including , , , , U.K. & U.S. Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform for searches made by travelers in the U.S ., U.K . and Japan between Feb 1 - April 15, 2024 for travel between June 1, 2024 - August 31, 2024 .

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

SOURCE Tripadvisor