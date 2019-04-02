TripAdvisor Recognizes Flyers' Favorite Airlines In The World Based On Reviews With 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor®, the world's largest travel site, today announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice® awards for Airlines, identifying travelers' favorite carriers around the globe. For 2019, Singapore Airlines was named the number one airline in the world and Southwest Airlines ranked as the best U.S. carrier. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide, over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights. The hallmarks of Travelers' Choice award winners are outstanding service, quality and value.

Now in the third year of Travelers' Choice awards for Airlines, the prestigious 2019 award categories honor 57 airlines in 91 total awards that provide exceptional value and service across the world. In addition to the world list, the Travelers' Choice awards recognize the winning airlines in eight regions: Africa & Indian Ocean, Asia, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America and South Pacific & Oceania.

"Congratulations to the fifty plus airlines around the globe that won this prestigious award, including Singapore Airlines for the second year in a row and Southwest in the U.S.," said Bryan Saltzburg, president of TripAdvisor Flights, Cruise & Car. "The airline industry continues to focus on improving the overall flying experience, and these award-winning carriers are at the forefront. Airlines worldwide recognize this Travelers' Choice award as a huge testament to consumer recognition."

The awards also recognize the winning airlines in four distinct service classes: First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy. Other categories include Best Low Cost Airline, Best Major Airline, Best Mid-Size Airline, Best Regional Airline and Best Regional Business Class.

"We are very pleased to be back-to-back winner of the Best Airline in the World accolade in these prestigious awards," said Singapore Airlines CEO, Mr. Goh Choon Phong. "We wish to thank our customers for their ongoing support, as well as our staff from all around the world who go the extra mile every day to deliver the best travel experience to our customers."

"We are truly honored to win five TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. Connecting people to what's important in their lives with low fares, world-renowned hospitality, and customer-friendly policies are what fuel our passion," said Ryan Green, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Southwest Airlines."

Asian Carriers Flying High

Among the global top 10, Asian carriers dominated with four airlines on the list (Singapore Airlines, EVA Air, Japan Airlines and ANA), followed by the Middle East with two airlines (Qatar Airways and Emirates).

Top 10 Airlines in the World:

Recognizing airlines that provide excellent service to global travelers

1. Singapore Airlines

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "As a retired cabin crew, I am probably more critical than most people, especially as I used to train cabin crew. I used Singapore Airlines 3 times on a recent trip to New Zealand and back, and was so impressed, especially with the consistency of standards. I flew on the A380, in economy. I had plenty of legroom, the food was excellent and the crew so friendly and helpful. Crews at Singapore Airlines have to undergo 3 and half months training, and it shows. Every interaction I had was greeted with a warm and genuine smile. Nothing was too much bother, and often my needs were anticipated before I could make a request. If I made the trip again, I would definitely use Singapore Airlines."

2. Qatar Airways

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "I have used Qatar Airways numerous times on my travels to Thailand. The aircrafts are well maintained, the service is one of the best in the business, the food is pretty good and the IFE provides you with a wide range of choices with movies, music, tv shows, games, flight information, maps, camera views etc. Check in procedures are organized and efficient, the staff are very professional and friendly both in the air and on the ground. Sitting on the upper deck on the A380 is a delight. It's really quiet up there. If you hold a frequent flyer card of Qatar Airways, they will almost always honor the request of sitting on the upper deck. Even though I travelled economy class, I still got a pre-flight drink. Now that is service!"

3. EVA Air

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "This was my 9th time flying with this airline in a year. I have flown for many years and all I can say this airline is above the rest. In economy I had: Real cutlery, Menu for food service, Seat reclines more than the average in industry, Great Service - tooth brush and accessories in washroom, Friendly / Efficient staff. To top it off, the price point is more competitive than airlines with substandard service!"

4. Emirates

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "Although we flew to Milan from NY in the economy section of the plane, we felt as though we were in First Class. The service provided by the staff was excellent. The attendants were top notch and were always visible and anticipating your needs during the flight. Over the course of the eight hour flight we were provided with two meals, and as many drinks as we wanted at no cost. The seats were very comfortable and equipped with a telephone, a large TV screen with every movie you could think of and a huge selection of TV programming and music. We cannot express enough how much we enjoyed our flight on Emirates and hope to travel with them again soon. What could have felt like a long and uncomfortable flight was to our surprise the most memorable, comfortable and enjoyable fight we've ever taken."

5. Japan Airlines (JAL)

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "Excellent airline. We fly quite regularly to Australia, and now choose to fly via Japan. It is a fascinating country and we spend three or four days in Tokyo or Kyoto, to break up the journey. It also really helps to avoid jet lag. Flying JAL has been a real bonus. They are considerably cheaper than BA and Qantas, but service and comfort are superior. Service from cabin crew is exquisite and charming, and the food is exceptional. I sleep much better on JAL than other airlines, and I wonder whether they circulate air more generously. So far, they have always arrived on time."

6. Southwest Airlines

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "I fly Southwest just about everywhere I go. I always try to book out 30+ days in advance and search the SW website on Tuesdays for specials. It's NO frills, get from point A to B in time. I also enjoy being able to take two bags free. SW has EXCELLENT baggage service. USE IT!"

7. Azul

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "Awesome airline! I had never flown on this airline before and was so impressed! The food was amazing and not knowing any Portuguese, the attendants efficiently talked to me in English. I was in economy but felt like first class! Wish this airline flew domestic!"

8. Air New Zealand

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "This flight was wonderful in Premium economy. The food, service and seats were very good. There is a lot more room with comfortable seating that enables you to really lie back and relax. This flight was on the dream liner. The food was really good, I would go as far as to say the best I have had in any airline flight. My first experience in Premium economy I could say was worth the extra dollars on this flight."

9. Jet2.com

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "Jet2 have truly earned their accolade as the best airline. From the moment we arrived at the airport, we were greeted by a friendly smiling representative, easily identifiable in her red, Jet2 uniform, who directed us to a battery of Jet2 baggage check-in desks (reduced queuing time). Once on the plane, we found plenty of legroom, which was a pleasant relief. The attention from cabin staff throughout was friendly and it was a real pleasure to hear the Captain provide us with very detailed information about our flight concerning the countries we were flying over, the flight speed, height and duration together with the temperature pertaining at our destination. On arrival Jet2's transfer operation was exemplary. Having picked up our baggage from the carousel, we were greeted by an easily identifiable, uniformed, Jet2 representative who, without delay, directed us to our transfer vehicle. Altogether this was flying at its most comfortable and as convenient as it gets at today's busy airports. Well done Jet2, a very efficient and well thought through operation. We shall definitely be seeking to fly Jet2 again in future."

10. ANA (All Nippon Airways)

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "So glad we flew ANA - excellent service and comfortable even in economy. The food was tasty and they provided my husband with a seafood meal (I had informed ANA through its website ahead of time of his dietary restriction). But best of all was the courteous service we received on both flights. We were surprised by the flight attendants about an hour before landing with some cake to celebrate our honeymoon. We also received a thoughtfully written card of congratulations and they kindly offered to take a photo of us. We truly appreciate this gesture and will treasure the memory. I felt so cheered that I even forgot about my strong fear of flying for a while. Flights were on time and the landing in Tokyo was very smooth. It was windy on the way back to Vancouver so that was much less smooth, but still we made it safely which is all that matters. Thank you for your hospitality ANA. We will be sure to book with you again."

Class of Service Global Winners:

Recognizing airlines that provide excellent service in each cabin

Best First Class: Emirates

Best Business Class: Qatar Airways

Best Premium Economy: Air New Zealand

Best Economy: Singapore Airlines

Award-winning Airlines in North America:

For the complete list of Travelers' Choice award-winning airlines for 2019, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Airlines.

To find great airfares and traveler reviews covering hundreds of airlines worldwide, visit TripAdvisor's global Flight Search at https://www.tripadvisor.com/CheapFlightsHome.

Methodology

Travelers' Choice award winners were determined based on the quality and quantity of flyer reviews and bubble ratings for airlines on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period of January – December 2018.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 730 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 8.1 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, December 2018

**Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during seasonal peak in Q3 2018

