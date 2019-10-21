TripAdvisor Turns to Mother in New York to Lead New Creative Launch

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor ®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced that Mother, an independent creative company with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Shanghai, would be the brand's new global creative agency of record. The business will be led out of its New York office.

"In a world where divisions continue to grow among us, the power of travel serves as a unifying force that brings us together," said Lindsay Nelson, president of the core experience business unit, TripAdvisor, Inc. "TripAdvisor, unlike any other company in the world, has the permission to help people find what's good out there. It's on us to dare to be bold enough to exercise that permission, and Mother is the type of partner who will challenge us to take our seat at the table."

The new creative platform is scheduled to coincide with TripAdvisor's 20th anniversary in 2020. In planning for the next chapter, TripAdvisor aims to not simply be the largest but also the best guidance and planning destination. Built on the belief that the best guides are people like you who have been there before, TripAdvisor will introduce features and tools to enable faster, more personalized recommendations and advice from travelers that share the same needs and preferences.

"We're incredibly excited and humbled to be partnering with such a wonderfully ambitious team at TripAdvisor," said Peter Ravailhe, CEO and partner of Mother in the United States. "We believe as one of the most iconic brands in travel, TripAdvisor continues to have so much value to offer consumers, and a story to tell about the importance of travel in our society. Everyone at Mother looks forward to helping strengthen – through the power of creativity – TripAdvisor's connection with the global community that has known and loved this brand for nearly two decades."

TripAdvisor also recently named Havas Media as its global media buying agency of record, responsible for developing an integrated approach to both offline and digital brand building.

"Brilliant creativity and smart, savvy communications planning and behaviors have the ability to drive business impact and change the course of a company's history," added Nelson. "But it won't happen without a willingness to turn the status quo upside down, and collaborate with partners in unexpected ways. The ability to do so starts with identifying the partners who are up for the ride, and we've found that in both Mother and Havas."

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps 490 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 795 million reviews and opinions of 8.4 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights, and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, April 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors in Q3 2018

ABOUT MOTHER

Mother was founded in London in 1996 by a group of creative, free-thinking individuals sitting around a kitchen table eating lunch. It's here that the group decided that they were hungry to do things differently. They wanted to break free from the shackles of traditional agencies and be 100% independent. Today, Mother is still fiercely independent, with offices across London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and South America. For more information, visit https://motherfamily.com/.

