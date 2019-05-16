TripAdvisor Unveils the 10 Most Popular U.S. Summer Destinations and Affordable Alternatives to Save Money

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor ®, the world's largest travel site, today announced its 2019 Summer Vacation Value Report, highlighting the 10 most popular U.S. destinations for this summer, based on hotel booking interest from U.S. travelers. Despite that these destinations are the ultimate 2019 summer getaways, travelers can still find a good value. The report also highlights attractive, alternative destinations where travelers can save up to 38 percent on their summer hotel by comparison.

"Ninety-two percent of TripAdvisor members are planning a fun summer trip, up 12 percent from last year," said Desiree Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. "With hotels still being a popular place to stay during summer vacation, travelers can use our rich TripAdvisor data to find great hotel recommendations at the best prices so they can enjoy summer hotspots without breaking the bank."

Most Popular Summer Vacation Spots and Affordable Alternatives

Travelers planning a summer trip to Las Vegas can enjoy some of America's lowest hotel rates at about $167 per night. Those heading to Hawaii this summer should consider staying on the island of Oahu for 38 percent savings on hotels, compared to the average seasonal rates on Maui.

Internationally, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic is the most popular destination among U.S. travelers with a summer average nightly rate of $310. Travelers can save up to 29 percent on their hotel if they instead sail west across the Caribbean Sea to Negril, Jamaica where the rooms typically go for $221 per night this summer.

Just the Summer Facts

According to a recent survey*** of more than 3,500 U.S.-based TripAdvisor users:

Value for money is important to almost all travelers (97%) that are planning to stay in a hotel for summer vacation. In fact, most survey respondents (15%) said they expect to spend $501 - $1,000 total on their summer trip, inclusive of airfare, hotel and activities.

- total on their summer trip, inclusive of airfare, hotel and activities. Almost half of U.S. travelers will travel as a couple this summer (48%) and more than a third (37%) of vacationers will be families.

Road trips are trending with 60% of U.S. travelers planning a long drive this summer. Most (21%) will drive more than 1,000 miles, and popular driving destinations are the Midwest (18%), Northeast (17%), Southeast (14%).

Most popular trip type: Beach/ocean (22%)

Number of summer trips per traveler: Two (39%)

Where in the world: Domestic (55%)

Length of trip: One week (35%)

Methodology

*Popular destinations were determined by booking interest from U.S. travelers for summer (June - August) 2019. Booking interest includes hotel and attraction commerce clicks/revenue.

**Summer average hotel price per night is the average cost of a one-night stay in a hotel available on TripAdvisor for June-August 2019.

***Survey statistics based on a TripAdvisor member survey conducted through CVENT of more than 3,500 U.S. travelers in May 2019.

