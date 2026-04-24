Trip.com Group Limited Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Antitrust Probe and 19% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What's Happening:

Kahn Swick & Foti Speed Speed

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until May 11, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Trip.com Group Limited (NasdaqGS: TCOM) ("Trip.com" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do:

If you purchased securities of Trip.com and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( [email protected] ), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tcom/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 11, 2026 .

About the Lawsuit:

Trip.com and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On January 14, 2026, Bloomberg reported that the Company was the subject of an Antitrust Probe by the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the 'SAMR') based on allegations of "abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices." The report further stated that, "[i]n September, the market regulator in Zhengzhou summoned Trip.com for violations of rules against setting "unfair restrictions" on merchants' transactions and prices." On this news, the price of Trip.com ADSs fell $12.90 per ADS, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADS on January 14, 2026. The next day, it fell a further $1.48 per ADS, or 2.35%, to close at $61.30 on January 15, 2026.

The case is De Wilde v. Trip.com Group Limited, et al., Case No. 26-cv-01420.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC