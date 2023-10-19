Triple Emmy Winner Gaby Natale to Keynote for Toyota in Detroit

SALINE, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Emmy award-winning journalist, author and speaker Gaby Natale, will keynote for Toyota North America on October 19th at the company campus in Detroit. 

Natale's keynote is part of the 2-day TODOS Summit. Her keynote will be delivered in front of a live audience and streamed to 1,400 members of the Toyota North America team. 

Top Latina Motivational Speaker Gaby Natale

"I am immensely proud to deliver the keynote speech at the Toyota North America Summit, where pioneers and professionals unite to shatter barriers. Together, we accelerate progress and ignite change. Let's drive innovation, embrace diversity, and pave the road to a brighter future!" explains Gaby Natale, president of AGANARmedia.

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. It was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda and incorporated on August 28, 1937. Toyota is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world, producing about 10 million vehicles per year.

