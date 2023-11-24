Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Triple Negative Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of TNBC disease, diagnosis, stages, and historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The TNBC epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer, Total Incident Cases of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Subtype-specific Cases of TNBC, Gene Mutation-specific Cases of TNBC, Stage-specific Cases of TNBC, Age-specific Cases of TNBC, and Linewise Treated Cases of TNBC in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Key Highlights

  • Regarding the epidemiology of TNBC, in 2022, it was found that the United States accounted for ~45% of the total incident cases of Breast Cancer in the 7MM. Therefore, the US accounted for the largest share of incident population of TNBC in the 7MM.
  • Among the EU4 countries, the least number of incident cases of TNBC were found in Spain followed by Italy, i.e., ~5,100 and ~8,300 cases in the year 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.
  • The total incident cases of TNBC in the UK were found to be ~8,500 in 2022, which comes out to be around 10% of the total incident cases of TNBC in the 7MM.
  • The United States accounted for ~43,200 incident cases of TNBC in 2022, which is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).
  • The total incident cases of TNBC in EU4 and the UK were ~42,000 in 2022. The cases will increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).
  • The total incident cases of TNBC in Japan were found to be ~14,900 in 2022, which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).
  • Germany accounted for the highest number of total incident cases of TNBC in EU4 and the UK, which were ~10% of the total incident cases in the 7MM.

Scope of the Report

  • The report covers a segment of executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), explaining its intrinsic molecular subtypes, characteristics of tumor microenvironment, potential risk factors, clinical presentation, and diagnosis.
  • Comprehensive insight into the country-wise epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and insights on disease progression have been provided.
  • Patient stratification based on immunohistochemical expression is an inclusion
  • A detailed review of different staging present in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

Triple negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Report Insights

  • TNBC Patient Population
  • Subtype-specific, Gene Mutation-specific, Age-specific, and Stage-specific Distribution in TNBC
  • Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Triple negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Report Key Strengths

  • 10 year Forecast
  • The 7MM Coverage
  • Triple negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Epidemiology Segmentation

Triple negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Report Assessment

  • Epidemiology Segmentation
  • Current Diagnostic Practices

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of TNBC in the 7MM in 2019
3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of TNBC in the 7MM in 2032

4. Executive Summary of TNBC

5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Various Subtypes of Breast Cancer Based on Immunohistochemical Expression
5.3. Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Overview
5.3.1. Intrinsic Molecular Subtypes in TNBC
5.3.2. Characteristics of Tumor Microenvironment in TNBC
5.3.3. Potential Risk Factors
5.3.4. Clinical Presentation
5.3.5. Characterization of HER2-low Breast Cancers
5.4. Diagnosis
5.5. Staging
5.5.1. Details of the TNM Staging System
5.5.2. Grading
5.5.3. Clinical Prognostic Stage
5.5.4. Pathological Prognostic Stage
5.6. Diagnostic Algorithm

6. Methodology

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer in the 7MM
7.4. Total Incident Cases of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in the 7MM
7.5. Epidemiology Scenario in the United States
7.5.1. Total Incident Cases of TNBC in the United States
7.5.2. Subtype-specific Cases of TNBC in the United States
7.5.3. Gene Mutation-specific Cases of TNBC in the United States
7.5.4. Stage-specific Cases of TNBC in the United States
7.5.5. Age-specific Cases of TNBC in the United States
7.5.6. Line wise Treated Cases of TNBC in the United States
7.6. Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK
7.7. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan

8. Appendix

