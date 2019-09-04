Triplebyte Expands Its Background-Blind Recruiting Platform To Take On LinkedIn In Hiring Technical Talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triplebyte, the leading technical recruiting platform, today announced the release of its latest product, Triplebyte Premium, bringing new, passive candidate sourcing capabilities, as well as candidate feedback insights and analytics. The new updates help Triplebyte customers hire highly-skilled technical candidates faster than ever through accelerating candidate sourcing, and increase their close-rate by providing actionable insights into the candidate experience during the company's hiring process.

"As the number of companies building software keeps growing, hiring engineers has become more competitive and difficult than ever. Not only in the Bay Area but around the world, every company is now a technology company and has to successfully hire enough engineers, to survive," says Harj Taggar, CEO and Founder of Triplebyte. "We hear from start-ups and small businesses every day that competing with high salaries and well-recognized employer brands is tough, but the big tech companies are also struggling. They can't identify enough skilled engineers quickly enough by relying on screening traditional resume credentials.

"They're looking for new ways to identify the talent they're overlooking today. We see more companies looking outside of the tools they've traditionally relied on for sourcing talent, like LinkedIn. Every company is looking for an edge and a way to source technical candidates faster and more cost-effectively, whilst eliminating unconscious bias in their process. Triplebyte Premium does just this."

Accelerating the sourcing of technical talent

Developing a large pipeline of highly-skilled candidates is critical when hiring technical talent, with competition fierce and companies often hiring for multiple roles - or even teams - at one time. Triplebyte Premium's new Passive Candidate Sourcing capability builds on the platform's existing active candidate marketplace, enabling customers to tap into a larger pool of candidates that have already been pre-qualified through Triplebyte's background-blind screening process.

Taggar comments, "While meeting and talking with our customers this year, we kept hearing that "passive" candidates (i.e. not actively looking for a new job) are less competitive than those actively searching. Companies want to reach more of these passive candidates. By expanding the Triplebyte platform to include passive candidates we're providing access to a less-competitive pool of talent. Sourcers and hiring managers are used to searching for this talent on LinkedIn, but on Triplebyte they see much richer skills data on each candidate as they have all previously passed our rigorous technical assessment. This helps them accurately identify the right candidates for their role."

Improving Candidate Experience

Giving every candidate a great interviewing experience increases the likelihood they'll accept an offer to join your company. Recruiting teams know this but they've been flying blind. It's hard to get good quality data on what candidates really thought about the company while interviewing. This data is valuable and would give companies a way to improve the candidate experience and increase their "close rate" (how many offers are accepted by candidates).

With Triplebyte Premium, customers now have access to this data. They get visibility into direct feedback from candidates on the interview process itself, the product and company, and first impressions of culture. This lets companies identify strengths and weaknesses in their process and take action as needed. Unlike other feedback mechanisms, Triplebyte has kept feedback unbiased by engaging candidates immediately following interviews before they know if the company will be moving forward to the next stage in the process, or not.

Additionally, candidate feedback benchmarking based on company size allows customers to see how their interview process compares with others in the market, and prioritize areas for improvement.

Triplebyte Premium is available with a new annual subscription pricing model that provides companies with more predictable annual hiring costs, whilst saving them money as they hire multiple people per year.

Taggar summarizes, "Triplebyte Premium is an exciting next step in our mission to make all hiring decisions more objective and data-driven. Our goal is to create an open credential for software engineers, trusted by all companies as the most important set of data in their hiring process."

About Triplebyte

Triplebyte is the leading technical recruiting platform, and enables companies hiring technical talent to source highly-skilled candidates from diverse backgrounds, streamline hiring processes, remove unconscious bias, and ultimately reduce time-to-hire.

Over 500 of the world's most innovative companies - from start-ups through to enterprise organizations - have made Triplebyte a core part of hiring the technical teams needed to drive innovation and business success.

Triplebyte's HQ is in San Francisco, California. To learn more and get started with Triplebyte for free visit triplebyte.com .

SOURCE Triplebyte

Related Links

https://www.triplebyte.com

