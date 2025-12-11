TripleLift Closes a Breakthrough 2025 with Global Expansion, Creative Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Across CTV, Retail Media, and Addressability

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the leading Creative SSP, is celebrating a milestone year defined by global expansion, accelerated product innovation and partnership momentum across CTV, retail media and programmatic addressability. The company advanced its position as the creative engine of programmatic advertising, delivering more relevant and performance driven ad experiences for advertisers and publishers around the world.

2025 introduced a new chapter under Chief Executive Officer Dave Helmreich, whose appointment in February brought renewed focus on creative technology, supply excellence, and global scale. The company expanded into 15 international markets, opened a new office in the heart of Paris, appointed new regional leadership in Canada and the UK, and launched an exclusive partnership with Numatec to accelerate growth across Latin America.

"2025 has been a year of extraordinary momentum for TripleLift, where we've proven that creativity and technology can redefine what's possible in programmatic advertising," said Helmreich. "Our focus was on defining ourselves as the leading creative SSP. As we look to 2026, we're committed to scaling that innovation globally and continuing to make advertising work better for all."

To support its rapid expansion, the company also announced three key leadership hires, including Abby Hamilton, chief people officer, Matthew Novick, chief financial officer and Rob Diechert, who was promoted to chief operating officer after coming on board as general manager of the Exchange. The strategic hires ensure continued excellence in creative, operational, and client success functions.

Creative Innovation That Redefined CTV

Throughout 2025, TripleLift delivered some of the most celebrated creative advancements in CTV, introducing new ad formats designed to elevate performance and viewer engagement. The company launched Programmatic Pause Ads with DIRECTV Advertising, a category-defining format that transforms the simple act of pressing "pause" into a premium, brand-safe moment for advertisers. Adoption has been strong, with half a dozen publisher partners already live, and additional ones slated to roll out in early 2026. As these advanced formats continue to scale, TripleLift's holistic CTV inventory footprint has more than doubled year-over-year and advanced formats continue to make up close to one-fifth of all CTV revenue.

This builds on the momentum of TripleLift's Enhanced Spots, one of the fastest-growing CTV formats in the company's portfolio. Enhanced Spots incorporate product images, QR codes, and other dynamic content elements directly into the creative, enabling brands to reduce friction between awareness and action and break through the noise of conventional CTV ads.

Growing Demand Side Momentum

TripleLift also strengthened its marketplace position through key platform advancements. In October, the company joined Amazon's DSP Certified Supply Exchange Program, a milestone that gives advertisers enhanced creative technology capabilities paired with access to premium, high-quality inventory. As part of the technical and integration updates with Amazon DSP, retail media grew 110% YoY organically in 2025. TripleLift also saw demand driven growth increase by 24x, which continues to highlight the importance of retail as a growth area in 2026.

"This year, our teams turned ambition into impact, launching new solutions, expanding globally, and helping partners achieve stronger results across every channel," said Rob Deichert, chief operating officer at TripleLift. "As we move into 2026, our focus remains on execution, excellence, and creating meaningful value for the advertisers and publishers who trust us to deliver every day."

Looking Ahead: AI and CTV Drive the Next Chapter

TripleLift plans to deepen its investment across several key areas to drive future growth and innovation. These strategic priorities include enhancing its AI-powered creative automation capabilities, expanding crucial CTV integrations, developing sophisticated dynamic creative frameworks, and advancing its solutions for identity and addressability.

"As we look ahead, TripleLift is doubling down on the technologies shaping the future of advertising," said Helmreich. "We're investing in intelligent creative automation, deeper CTV integrations, and new ways to help brands and publishers connect with audiences through more relevant, impactful ad experiences. The next chapter of programmatic will be defined by creativity powered by AI, and TripleLift intends to lead that transformation."

To learn more about TripleLift, please visit www.triplelift.com .

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the world's leading Creative SSP, transforming standard ad placements into high-performing, scalable experiences across desktop, mobile, CTV, and Retail Media. The company's integrated platform seamlessly unites premium supply, creative technology, and data into one seamless, integrated programmatic platform.

Through its focus on creative, TripleLift empowers publishers, drives better outcomes for advertisers, and builds better experiences for consumers, delivering value across the entire digital advertising ecosystem.

As part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift is NMSDC certified, qualifies for diverse spending goals, and remains deeply committed to people, culture, and community. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.triplelift.com .

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT