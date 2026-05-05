TripleLift Appoints Timothy Jasionowski as CPTO, Adds Benjamin Felix to Leadership Team

New leadership reinforces TripleLift's focus on unifying creative, curation, and performance across the open web to drive outcomes

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, today announced the appointments of Timothy Jasionowski as Chief Product and Technology Officer and Benjamin Felix as Chief Marketing Officer, further strengthening its leadership team as the company scales its next phase of growth.

"TripleLift has been building toward a moment where performance is driven by how creative, data, supply, and measurement work together," said Dave Helmreich, CEO at TripleLift. "I'm thrilled to welcome Timothy, who brings the experience to lead our product and technology organization through that next phase, and Benjamin, who brings leadership across go-to-market strategy and platform storytelling as we continue to scale. Together, they strengthen our ability to move faster and deliver more connected, outcome-driven capabilities for our partners."

Following the recent launch of TL Spark, TripleLift's coordinated intelligence layer, the company is continuing to invest in a more connected, outcome-driven approach to advertising. As advertisers look for unified ways to drive performance, TripleLift is expanding its capabilities through creative innovation in retail media, CTV, and the open internet, building on its foundation in creative and curated supply. The additions of Jasionowski and Felix bring the product, engineering, and go-to-market leadership needed to execute against this strategy.

Timothy joins TripleLift with nearly three decades of experience building and scaling transformative transactional ecosystems in multiple industries, including programmatic advertising, telecommunications, travel distribution, and enterprise software. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Architecture at Travelport and has held senior product and technology leadership roles at Magnite, Newforma, and Ericsson. In his new role, he will oversee TripleLift's global product management, engineering, data science, and technology operations organizations and advance the company's offerings while delivering measurable outcomes for publishers and advertisers.

"Throughout my career, I've been driven by those rare moments when an industry is on the verge of a fundamental realignment," said Jasionowski. "TripleLift's legacy is rooted in its foundational strength supporting traditional open web advertising models and its unique, industry-leading moat in impactful native advertising. This is a powerful inflection point: the infrastructure of CTV is being revolutionized, and AI is rapidly creating new frontiers of opportunity in the digital advertising ecosystem. This is more than just an operational evolution; it is a strategic opportunity to define the future, and I believe TripleLift is uniquely positioned to drive this transformation."

Benjamin Felix joins TripleLift as Chief Marketing Officer, where he will lead the company's go-to-market efforts and brand positioning. He brings extensive experience across marketing, revenue, and growth strategy, having most recently served as President at Decision Counsel. In that role, he led strategic initiatives to strengthen market position and accelerate growth, including the global rebrand and repositioning of JD Power. Prior to that, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Stackline, where he oversaw global marketing, business development, and partnerships. At TripleLift, Benjamin will focus on scaling the rollout of the company's end-to-end platform and intelligence layer, strengthening engagement with advertisers and partners, and increasing brand visibility.

With the additions of Timothy Jasionowski and Benjamin Felix, TripleLift is accelerating the company's next phase, focused on helping advertisers and publishers move faster from signal to action and turn fragmented workflows into measurable business outcomes.

To learn more about TripleLift, visit www.triplelift.com.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT