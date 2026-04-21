TripleLift Launches TL Spark, Introducing an Intelligence Layer for Outcome-Driven Advertising

New intelligence layer unifies supply, curation, creative, audience data, and measurement to support practical agentic workflows designed around real business outcomes.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP designed to orchestrate creative, data, and supply for measurable outcomes, today announced the launch of TL Spark, its coordinated intelligence layer. By unifying the essential levers of advertising performance - supply, creative, audiences, measurement, and optimization - TL Spark offers an effective system for driving outcomes in the agentic era.

According to advisory firm Madison and Wall, AI-based ad spending is expected to grow to $57 billion in 2026. And IAB reports that two-thirds of ad buyers are focusing on agentic capabilities for both buying and execution. Proposed workflow standards like the IAB Tech Lab's Agentic Advertising Management Protocols bring clarity to how buyer, seller, and other adtech agents can interoperate, but too many adtech offerings introduced in the market feel like limited automation solutions that fail to build off of AI's learning potential.

TL Spark solves this issue via unifying five core capabilities into a single, orchestrated environment:

Curation: Omnichannel deal curation across TripleLift's 5000+ publisher network

Omnichannel deal curation across TripleLift's 5000+ publisher network Creative: Transformation of brand assets into high-impact creatives across display, retail media and CTV

Transformation of brand assets into high-impact creatives across display, retail media and CTV Audiences: Unified targeting using publisher first-party data, contextual signals, and premium third-party sources

Unified targeting using publisher first-party data, contextual signals, and premium third-party sources Measurement: Integrated attention, brand lift, and outcome measurement with real-time optimization hooks; and

Integrated attention, brand lift, and outcome measurement with real-time optimization hooks; and Optimization: Campaign performance analysis that drives in-flight adjustments and longer-term strategy.

By coordinating these elements rather than leaving them in silos, TL Spark learns from multivariable performance patterns - how creative, inventory, audiences, and measurement interact - and feeds those insights back into planning and optimization.

"Advertisers are being told that agents will solve everything, but most solutions still optimize workflows in isolation," said Dave Helmreich, CEO of TripleLift. "With TL Spark, we're introducing an intelligence layer that understands and orchestrates the full transaction - from supply discovery and creative selection to audience and measurement - so each campaign gets smarter over time and delivers better outcomes."

Rather than simply accelerating existing tasks through automation, TL Spark focuses on intelligence to better understand the relationship between creative assets, supply paths, audience segments, and measurement outcomes.

TripleLift's sell-side proximity means that curation, publisher first-party data, and supply-path choices increasingly determine how effectively budgets translate into results. TL Spark can then see and influence how spend moves through inventory and reallocate it toward creative, audience, and supply combinations that drive outcomes.

TL Spark is explicitly designed to add value today, augmenting human planners and traders with agentic capabilities, while paving the way for more autonomous orchestration as agentic systems mature.

"TL Spark combines creative, data, and quality supply into one intelligent layer so advertisers can make better decisions and optimize all aspects of their deals in unison," said Airey Baringer, VP of Product Management at TripleLift. "TL Spark sets the stage for more effective cross-channel performance as agentic transactions evolve, empowering advertisers to deliver better and more effective ad experiences wherever their customers venture."

In an environment crowded with one-off AI features, TL Spark will serve as TripleLift's learning, evolving intelligence layer, continuously connecting, orchestrating, and improving every part of the advertising transaction, not just one link in the chain.

Book a meeting with TripleLift at Possible 2026 to learn more about TL Spark's capabilities. For more information about TripleLift's presence at Possible 2026 or to schedule a meeting with the team, visit tripleliftevents.com/possible-2026.

To learn more about TL Spark, visit https://triplelift.com/tl-spark/.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TripleLift