TripleLift Earns Three Notable Growth Awards For Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the fastest growing ad tech company in the world, has just completed a "four-peat" of distinctions in the business world. For four consecutive years, the firm has earned appearances on three reputable lists: The Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500 and Crain's Fast 50. To be recognized by each program, companies must demonstrate high rates of growth and TripleLift has done so for four straight years.

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies across industries by revenue growth over a three-year period. In that span, TripleLift ranked #1,402. The Deloitte Fast 500 measures the fastest growing technology companies in North America and TripleLift earned the #202 spot on their list. Crain's placed them at #24 on their list of fastest growing New York-based companies alongside impressive peers such as Lemonade, Peloton, Noom, Compass, WeWork and Brooklinen. To appear on each list, companies need to certify high rates of growth. TripleLift sustained high-levels of growth that led to four straight years of recognition.

"The best part is that our metrics continue heading up. None of these surveys takes into account the full calendar year 2020, where our exponential growth has continued," said Eric Berry, Co-Founder and CEO of TripleLift. "We already know that 2020 will be our 9th consecutive year of high double digit revenue growth, and our 5th year in a row of accelerating profitability. This means we are doing better year-over-year in our bottomline, even as we are getting larger in our topline."

TripleLift continues to be well-positioned in the ad tech industry as it sits in the center of the programmatic ecosystem, creating monetization for publishers and providing strong results for brands and agencies across its portfolio from display to video. In addition to nine years of exponential growth, 2020 has marked a milestone year as the firm has made partnerships with premium publishers including the BBC and Washington Post, and has launched new products in the essential OTT television space. In November, TripleLift announced that it surpassed $1B in lifetime advertising spend through its platform.

For more information and to see the full list of 2020 program winners, visit the following websites:

Inc. 5000 : An exclusive guide to America's most inspiring entrepreneurs

: An exclusive guide to America's most inspiring entrepreneurs Deloitte Fast 500 : Honoring the most innovative public and private technology companies across North America

: Honoring the most innovative public and private technology companies across Crain's Fast 50 : The trusted voice of New York's business community

In addition, TripleLift appeared on Business Insider's Hottest Ad Tech list as well as Inc.'s Best in Business as a Bronze in the Advertising and Marketing category.

About TripleLift

TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, is a technology company with products at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — publishers, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale, TripleLift is leading the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. Working with 90% of the publishers on the comScore 200, 100% of the brands on the AdAge 100, and 100% of the top 20 global DSPs, TripleLift has grown its revenue by high double digits since inception and has now recorded five years of accelerating profitability. TripleLift has appeared on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Crain's New York Fast 50 for four consecutive years, and has been on Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for the last two years. Find out more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com .

SOURCE TripleLift

Related Links

https://triplelift.com

