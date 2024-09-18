TRIPLELIFT EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH FIVE NEW HIRES ACROSS EVERY AREA OF THE GLOBAL BUSINESS

New executives bring immense experience and opportunities to the global ad tech platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising across every screen, today announced that it has hired five new leaders to join the company's executive team across the global organization. The new hires include Ron Lissack, EVP of Technology, Frazer Locke, SVP of International Sales, Prune Nouvion, Country Manager, France, Richard Ottoy, UK Country Manager and Sofia Rabellino, SVP of Business Development.

Ron Lissack. As TripleLift's first EVP of Technology, Lissack is responsible for the people and systems that develop and operate the TripleLift platform. He is based out of TripleLift's New York office and reports directly to Jaison Zachariah, Chief Technology Officer. Lissack joins TripleLift from Scope3, where he served as Chief Architect. He also has experience working as Chief Architect/SVP Engineering at Xandr and AppNexus.

Frazer Locke. An industry veteran, Locke is TripleLift's new SVP of International Sales, where he focuses on developing the international business through retail media and advertising sales. He is based out of TripleLift's London office and reports directly to Ed Dinichert, Chief Revenue Officer and Member of the Office of the CEO at TripleLift. Prior to joining TripleLift, Locke spent 11 years at Amazon, with the last five years as Director of EU & APAC Ad Tech Sales, with his regional teams responsible for delivering programmatic advertising revenue through Amazon's Ad Tech suite including their DSP, ad server (AAS) and data clean room (AMC).

Prune Nouvion. Prune takes on TripleLift's first-ever role of Country Manager of France where she will design and deliver the vision, strategy and execution that drives exceptional growth for France through advertisers and DSP partnerships. Before joining TripleLift, she was the Head of Southern Europe at VidMob, where she had a number of accomplishments, including winning the LVMH Innovation Award during Vivatech, the largest startup and technology event in Europe.

Richard Ottoy. With more than two decades of experience in adtech, Ottoy joins TripleLift as UK Country Manager, leading all strategy for the company's business in the UK. He is based out of TripleLift's London office and reports directly to Frazer Locke. Most recently, he led the international expansion efforts for Sharethrough as the General Manager of EMEA, where he delivered significant growth in the region over his two year tenure. Ottoy also previously held leadership positions at OpenX, where he spent nearly eight years running the European publisher development business.

Sofia Rabellino. Rabellino has been appointed as TripleLift's SVP of Business Development, a new global position where she is responsible for driving revenue through new and existing Enterprise Partnerships, DSP relationships and by facilitating business opportunities across TripleLift's core business such as CTV, Retail Media and Data. Based out of TripleLift's New York office, she will report directly to Ed Dinichert, Chief Revenue Officer. Rabellino comes to TripleLift from Criteo, where she spent nearly 15 years of her career and where she led the Global Supply business as SVP of Global Supply.

"TripleLift has seen immense change and growth over the last several years and we needed to expand our leadership team to match the exciting evolution we are currently in," said Ed Dinichert, Chief Revenue Officer and Member of the Office of the CEO at TripleLift. "Ron, Prune, Richard, Frazer and Sofia each bring unique experiences and perspectives to our business and having them as part of our leadership team will help us not only expand our offerings, but improve them based on the needs of our clients. Not only that, but they will help us continue to improve and expand our culture, a critical part of what makes TripleLift so unique."

