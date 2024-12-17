TRIPLELIFT PARTNERS WITH ISPOT TO DELIVER STREAMING COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE FOR PROGRAMMATIC CLIENTS

Expanded partnership allows for detailed performance data around CTV planning

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising across every screen, and iSpot.tv , the TV and video measurement company, today announced an expanded partnership which brings Streaming Competitive insights to all of TripleLift's programmatic clients for the first time.

By using iSpot's Streaming Competitive intelligence, brands and agency partners gain access to competitive data, enabling them to better understand their CTV investments and ensure they are meeting industry benchmarks and surpassing their competitors. This collaboration makes TripleLift the first exchange to provide such detailed streaming performance data, empowering programmatic clients to make more informed, strategic decisions around their CTV planning, therefore allowing their investment to go further.

"TripleLift has been at the forefront of CTV for a number of years and we are always looking for ways to make our offering unique and accurate for our clients," said Andrew King, GM of CTV, TripleLift. "This partnership with iSpot allows us to give our clients the added value they have been looking for, helping them better invest their dollars in CTV with the unmatched knowledge of where that money is going."

As part of this partnership, TripleLift will incorporate data from iSpot's syndicated Streaming Competitive Dashboard into its platform, a new tool designed to provide insights into the performance and media weight of CTV streaming advertisements. Historically, this data has been difficult to measure because of fragmentation in the streaming space and a multitude of platforms offering inconsistent measurement standards and methods. Specifically, iSpot's syndicated streaming solution takes into account OTT investment activity across the buy and sell sides of the market.

TripleLift's clients will now be able to gather a Streaming Media Weight (how much a brand deviates from their industry's average), as well as a Streaming Share of Voice (a brand's exposure against an industry). This allows clients to see which brands are advertising on CTV, what campaigns and creatives they are promoting and which CTV apps they are running across. They can also see how their media weight on CTV compares to industry norms and how much a brand's CTV Media Weight Index and Share of Voice compares to their linear media.

"Our goal is to always find ways to build out our competitive data set and get it into the hands of brands and publishers who need it most,"

"iSpot is an ad detection pioneer in the measurement space, having deployed one of the first such technologies over a decade ago. With Streaming Competitive, we have applied all of that historical knowledge and expertise into the CTV and streaming space," said Stuart Schwartzapfel EVP, Media Partnerships, iSpot. "TripleLift has been a phenomenal partner to us over the years and have proven to be early adopters of innovative measurement solutions and technologies. We are so pleased that their advertiser clients will gain access to this all-new streaming competitive data."

About TripleLift

We're TripleLift, an advertising platform on a mission to elevate digital advertising through beautiful creative, quality publishers, actionable data, and smart targeting. Through over 1 trillion monthly ad transactions, we help publishers and platforms monetize their businesses. Our technology is where the world's leading brands find audiences across online video, connected television, display, and native ads. Brand and enterprise customers choose us because of our innovative solutions, premium formats, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing their performance. We are part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. As an NMSDC-certified minority-owned business, we qualify for diverse spending goals and are committed to economic inclusion. Find out how TripleLift raises up the programmatic ecosystem at triplelift.com.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot.tv is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands, networks and agencies to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.

