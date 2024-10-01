TripleLift Releases New Report on How Global Advertisers Are Adapting to The Addressability Shift

'New Age of Data' evaluates advertisers' ways of thinking to better understand and serve their perceptions and challenges in the addressability landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising across every screen, today released its 2024 State of Data report that dives into the minds of advertisers to better understand what their perceptions, challenges and needs are from a data solution in the current addressability landscape. In partnership with Advanis , a privately owned market and social research firm known for its innovation, technology leadership, and client responsiveness, TripleLift launched an online study targeted to programmatic marketers. This study encompassed respondents from four different regions: US, UK, Germany and France.

Many of the respondents within the report revealed that the constant adaptation in the world of programmatic advertising no longer felt like a hurdle to overcome, but rather an increased opportunity to incorporate new elements. With that, the report uncovered three major findings:

Individuals indicated that there is an increased trust in big tech, showing more than 2x the average increase in trust since 2021.

Many showed positive sentiments around Google's deprecation announcements from this Summer, with 61% saying they felt positive following the delay in deprecation, and an anticipated larger number feeling optimistic after the full cancellation.

96% of respondents agree that 'The future of programmatic advertising is going to open up new opportunities for success.'

In a landscape where the phrase 'signal loss' is often utilized, there are also 'signal gains.' It's critical for the industry at large, not just marketers, to understand the impact of these signals and how to best utilize them to create successful campaigns that offer strong returns on ad spend. While performance and efficiency are top concerns, these are closely followed by challenges such as: Achieving KPIs (45%), Fraud & Sustainability (41%), and Accurate Targeting Capabilities (37%).

"The shifting of the addressability spectrum will continue as the consumer desire for privacy increases and browser competitors seek to take advantage of the privacy opportunity," said Airey Baringer, VP of Product for Privacy and Identity at TripleLift. "Now is a critical time to stay ahead, so the impetus of this report is to determine how these shifts are impacting the bottom line and educate the industry on how solutions such as TripleLift Audiences can help marketers position for a more privacy-first future. Our goal with these findings is to provide marketers with new insights on how to reach intended targets with the added pressure of addressability compression."

The report looks at four different solutions ranging from data management to privacy concerns, and finds that each solution has a very specific perception to overcome. The common theme across all solutions remains true - that as the programmatic industry enters into this new age of data, a new foundation needs to be set. There is, and will be, a large obstacle to overcome with many advertisers still relying on cookied-inventory. And despite Google no longer indicating that it will deprecate cookies, it is still important for publishers and ad tech to have solutions in place and prove those solutions through performance, transparency, repeatable measurement and trust.

The New Age of Data shows that advertisers are curious when it comes to these solutions, but remain critical until their needs can be met (and proven). As the industry looks ahead, the programmatic ecosystem will soon be telling new stories with their campaigns as new signals come into play to support these solutions.

To learn more about the 2024 New Age of Data, please visit the link here .

