Tripleseat and Benbria® Announce Partnership to Provide Customers with Improved Guest Experience Solution

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, today announced its partnership with Benbria® , the leading provider of omni-channel guest experience measurement and engagement solutions, which will provide customers with a solution to monitor and improve guest experience and event management.

Through this partnership, Tripleseat will be able to provide an integrated guest experience management solution for their clients and market an event management solution to Benbria's clients, further increasing their profile. With Loop, Tripleseat customers can collect feedback from a range of channels at any touchpoint within the customer journey, engage in real-time, and measure their experience by touchpoint. Loop is omni-channel by design and includes a suite of channels, inbox, reporting, and analytics capabilities. There are no additional integration fees.

"Benbria's ability to easily engage with guests and uncover problems or opportunities to ensure the overall guest experience is the best it could be, are things we admire and are looking forward to working together as we continue our mission of providing customers with the best tools out there," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Having the ability to check in with guests throughout an event is imperative, and we're thrilled to be able to provide these additional tools to our customers."

"Tripleseat's 5,000+ customers and leading event management capabilities closely aligns with how our platform collects guest feedback and engages with guests," said Jordan Parsons, CEO of Benbria. "For businesses, it is more expensive to acquire a new customer than it is to keep an existing one. Customer experience should always be top of mind, and by utilizing a customer experience management platform (CRM) such as Tripleseat, businesses can be more connected to their guests to make sure their time is the best it can be, from beginning to end."

For more information on this partnership, please visit http://info.tripleseat.com/benbrialoop .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 3.5 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 40,000 event managers use Tripleseat every day to book and plan the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat was a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 , and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About Benbria®

Benbria is a leader in omni-channel customer experience measurement and engagement solutions, helping the world's most customer-centric brands deliver a superior experience that goes above and beyond their competitors. Using a variety of mobile, online, and on-property technologies - including SMS, email, web, in-app and messaging channels, as well as kiosks - the company's Loop® platform enables brands to capture real-time insights into the customer experience as well as message with them to engage or recover. The platform also directs this real-time customer feedback, requests, concerns, suggestions, and positive input to the right team members to deliver a timely and informed response.

With over 1,400 client locations in 20 countries and a network of 10 global sales partners, Benbria offers both global reach and local expertise within multiple markets and verticals. For more information, visit www.benbria.com.

