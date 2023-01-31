Tripleseat Announces Partnership and New Integration with Cvent to Streamline Lead Collection and Event Management for Event Venues

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, a leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced it has partnered with Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, to deliver a new integration that will help unify and automate the event inquiry and management process.

Tripleseat

The integration will link Tripleseat's platform with the Cvent Supplier Network. When event planners use Cvent to submit a request for proposal (RFP) to multiple venues, they will automatically be added to those venues' Tripleseat accounts as new leads. Venues must be both a Cvent Supplier Network member and a Tripleseat customer to take advantage of this integration.

In addition, the integration enables venues, especially hotels, to benefit from the global reach of these two companies. Tripleseat is used worldwide by more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues that have booked 10 million events and have seen a 35% increase in customer revenue; while more than 90,000 corporate planners rely on Cvent to source venues and manage their events.

"There is no doubt that the number of events being planned and the cost per event is growing," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Which is exactly why we partnered with Cvent. Our new integration will help venues that work with both Tripleseat and Cvent to reach thousands of event planners who are looking for properties to host their events in 2023."

"This partnership will make it easier for Tripleseat customers to view, organize and respond to RFPs they have received through the Cvent Supplier Network," said Jim Abramson, Vice President of Product Management at Cvent. "We believe this will help venues prioritize leads, streamline RFP response, and ultimately, win more business."

