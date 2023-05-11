Tripleseat Continues to Lead the Way in Customer Success with Fifth Consecutive APPEALIE SaaS Award Win

Tripleseat's commitment to providing excellent customer service includes onboarding, training, events, and resources

CONCORD, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer success is a top priority for Tripleseat , and the company has been nationally recognized for it for the fifth year in a row by the APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is proud to announce that it has been nationally recognized for its dedication to customer satisfaction by winning the prestigious 2023 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award.

"As a company that prides itself on providing exceptional customer success, we are thrilled to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year by the APPEALIE SaaS Awards," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder of Tripleseat. "This award is a testament to our commitment to our customers, and we remain dedicated to providing industry-leading resources, ongoing training, and exceptional support to help them succeed. At Tripleseat, we are more than just a software platform, we are a community of hospitality professionals, and we are honored to be a part of their growth and success."

The 2023 SaaS Customer Success Award recognizes companies for their demonstrated excellence in customer outcomes. The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software, and winners are chosen based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores.

Tripleseat's commitment to providing exceptional customer service is reflected in its immersive onboarding process, ongoing training initiatives, and industry-leading resources. The company's dedicated support team is right by customers' sides, guiding them through the process of discovering how Tripleseat's features can best support their hospitality sales and event management needs.

Tripleseat also provides ongoing training opportunities to help customers stay ahead of the curve. Tripleseat University (TSU) offers a series of online training courses for every level of Tripleseat user, along with online webinars , in-person sessions , and training videos on the TSU YouTube channel . Tripleseat's blog , Two Chicks, Three Seats podcast , and Seated magazine showcase the top news, tips, and trends that hospitality professionals need to know about.

At Tripleseat, the company believes in building a community of hospitality professionals. Party People networking events and yearly EventCamp conference allow for open dialogue and conversations on industry trends. Tripleseat strives to be a partner in growing hospitality businesses and providing unforgettable experiences to customers.

Tripleseat is an event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

