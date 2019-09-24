Tripleseat Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, has won a Bronze Stevie Award in the fourth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

"Over the past 10 years, our team has worked hard to make a positive impact on the hospitality industry, having decades of experience in the industry themselves, and we are thrilled to be continuous acknowledged for our great achievements," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder.

More than 600 nominations from organizations in 24 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others. Triplseat was named a winner in the Employer of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure category.

"In the fourth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better, through training, software, programs, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2019 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2020," said Michael Gallagher, founder and executive chairman of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 40,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. In 2019, Tripleseat was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies for the second year, as well as a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. Most recently, Tripleseat was named a winner in the 2019 SaaS Awards Program in Best SaaS Products for Catering or Hospitality category and Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size in the 16th annual International Business Awards. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

