Tripleseat Integrates with Popular Digital Signage Expert, JANUS Displays, to Provide Seamless, Detailed Software for Venues

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, announced today a new partnership with JANUS Displays, the industry leader in digital signage.

Essentially the "set it and forget it" of digital signage, JANUS Displays will assist hotel and restaurant managers using Tripleseat in their customer experience and event planning initiatives. Furthermore, the partnership with JANUS permits Tripleseat to continually expand its customer base by introducing the company to JANUS' established list of partnered hotels and venues.

"Our team works hard to make our customers' jobs as easy as possible, in partnering with JANUS, we will make booking and planning group events for hotel and restaurant sales managers seamless, and enable restaurants, hotels and unique venues to increase their sales. We are looking forward to this partnership with JANUS who has continually proved themselves as the digital signage experts across various markets," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder.

The JANUS Displays product line offers customers the ability to strengthen communication and engagement with guests and visitors via animated, interactive displays of event listings, wayfinding tools, local maps, weather information, dining reservations, flight status/check-in information, menu boards, advertising, directories, emergency messaging, and more.

"Customer satisfaction should be the foundation for all businesses, which is what has driven us to Tripleseat and its mission of improving the experience for their customers. We look forward to integrating with Tripleseat and maintaining our high customer focus," said Remo Tartaglia, Director of Sales and Marketing at JANUS.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 40,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. In 2019, Tripleseat was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies for the second year, as well as a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. Most recently, Tripleseat was named a winner in the 2019 SaaS Awards Program in Best SaaS Products for Catering or Hospitality category and Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size in the 16th annual International Business Awards. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About JANUS Displays

Founded in 1984, JANUS Displays deploys digital signage solutions at hotels, hospitals and other types of health care facilities, military bases, universities, casinos, and other types of locations. The JANUS Displays' product line offers customers the ability to strengthen communication and engagement with guests and visitors via animated, interactive displays of event listings, wayfinding tools, local maps, weather information, dining reservations, flight status/check-in information, menu boards, advertising, directories, emergency messaging, and more. For more information, call JANUS Displays at 727-531-4000.

