Tripleseat Launches DirectBook, the Seamless, Contactless Way to Easily Book on-Premise Events and Catering

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced the launch of DirectBook, a new feature that facilitates contact-free event planning.

Created as a tool to enable restaurants and venues — many severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — DirectBook helps venues adapt to the requirements of a "new normal," in which private dining and events are paramount to their business' survival. Restaurants, hotels, and venues can easily add DirectBook to their website, EventUp and VENUES by Tripleseat listings, as well as in email signatures, social media channels and more. Tripleseat's DirectBook offers restaurants, hotels and unique venues the ability for their customers to complete the entire event or catering booking process, from choosing the perfect space or room, to selecting their menu to making payments in just a few clicks. DirectBook streamlines the booking and planning process for both the customer and the venue.

"It seems every market has a way to directly book an appointment, airplane ticket, movie tickets, hotel room, etc., except for restaurants and hotels when it comes to booking an event or catering," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse. "By creating DirectBook, a first of its kind way to book events or catering without having to submit a lead and wait for a response, venues can increase their sales and streamline the booking process even further."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

