Tripleseat Ranked by Boston Business Journal as One of Massachusetts' Fastest Growing Companies

CONCORD, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, has been named to the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50, representing the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. Tripleseat is ranked as the 14th fastest-growing company in the state.

The members of the BBJ's annual Fast 50 list are selected and ranked by the Business Journal's research department with a formula that analyzes revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Businesses that have their headquarters in Massachusetts and reported revenue of at least $50,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2020 were considered for the list. Nominees were not disqualified if they experienced a net loss during those years as long as they experienced positive growth.

CEO Jonathan Morse states, "We are honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing companies in the state of Massachusetts. The past year was a difficult one for the hospitality industry, but the Tripleseat team worked hard to provide venues with the best, most up to date software to help them drive business, manage events, and grow sales with new catering, takeout, delivery, meal kit, and tasting box offerings. We will continue to do our best in 2021 to move the industry forward."

"The economic shutdown sent a lot of companies' strategies and financials into uncharted territory in 2020, but as the Fast 50 illustrates, Greater Boston's fastest-growth companies pivoted and prospered despite it all," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

