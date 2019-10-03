Tripleseat Recommends These Five Restaurants in 2019's Restaurant City of the Year

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for hotels, restaurants, and unique venues, shares its five recommended restaurants in Dallas, Texas, also known as Bon Appétit's 2019 Restaurant City of the Year.

Dallas' food scene typically gets overlooked by the state's other towns, but not this year. Inspired by the city's strong immigration community, Dallas has a variety of cultural dishes to offer. In addition to Tripleseat customers Jose and Jalisco Norte that were listed among the restaurants to try for Mexican traditional dishes in Bon Appétit's article, the team of hospitality experts shares their favorite restaurants below:

The Rustic : Enjoy savory, delicious, homestyle meals prepared with farm-fresh local ingredients to the heart of Dallas , while listening to live music from local and national artists, and take it all in from its award-winning patio. STIRR : Whether looking for a spot for a business lunch or company happy hour cocktail, STIRR is an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar that provides stunning views of Downtown. Sixty Vines : Looking to unwind? Look no further. With cuisine inspired by the wine country and an open kitchen that delights every sense, this restaurant offers a better experience to enjoy wine on tap and selected to complement each dish ordered. Imoto : With a world-class sushi bar and exquisite cocktails, Imoto's unique Asian fare paired with creatively curated modern decor ensures guests with an experience they won't forget. Public School 214 : A chef-driven gastropub serving exclusively craft beer and delivers, "An Education in the Art of Food & Beer," Public School 214 has games and activities to entertain everyone, from darts to giant Jenga and even giant Connect 4.

"Dallas has some of the best dishes in the country and offers an array of options that will quench your thirst and satisfy your appetite. We are glad to see two of our current customers listed in Bon Appétit's article, naming Dallas as the restaurant city of the year, and we welcome visitors and locals to try out additional restaurants in the area. We promise you won't be disappointed," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

Known for increasing event sales and streamlining the booking and planning process, Tripleseat is an award-winning platform that assists sales and catering managers across 6,000 venues. To date, the software company has managed over $8 billion in events and group business.

To learn more about Tripleseat's customers in the Dallas area, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Press Contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

Clarity PR for Tripleseat

646 207 6187

224156@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tripleseat

Related Links

http://www.tripleseat.com

