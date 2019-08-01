Tripleseat Shares 10 Instagram-Worthy Rooftops in Chicago to Beat the Heat

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, today releases a list of 10 rooftops from River North to Wicker Park to enjoy Chicago's scenic views with a delicious cocktail in hand.

With Chicago's recent heat wave and temperatures rising above 100 degrees, Tripleseat provides some of their recommended rooftop bars and restaurants with a view to keep patrons hydrated a few feet off of the ground. With rooftops that include a luxury pool to a game-filled experience, explore the below venues to enjoy summer in Chicago.

1. Aba - Located in the historic Fulton Market District, the 4,000-square foot rooftop patio of Aba is the ideal setting for cocktail receptions, weddings, social and business gatherings, and corporate events. The menu features a well-curated cocktail and wine program and chef-driven modern American fare.

2. Cabana Club - One of two rooftop options at The Robey hotel (a description of the second rooftop, The Up Room, is below). The biggest difference between the two is the Cabana Club's pool. The Robey thinks of this rooftop as a summer vacation in the heart of Chicago — with 180 degree views of the city.

3. Etta - An approachable, casually-elegant spot in Chicago's Bucktown and Wicker Park neighborhoods with delicious food, affordable wine and cocktails, and a lighthearted atmosphere, etta is the perfect place to gather for dinner, brunch, or late-night libations.

4. Fig & Olive - Known as the Rosé Terrace, Fig & Olive's rooftop is the perfect spot to sip on rosé or a craft cocktail. The decor of wood and rattan chairs and marble and teak tables provide a taste of Provence.

5. J. Parker - Sitting proudly above the Hotel Lincoln, the J. Parker offers the most spectacular views in all of Chicago. As you sip on a signature cocktail, enjoy the unobstructed water views from one of the lounges 140 outside seats, or 55 seats inside. The J. Parker is a perfect space for private events, a pre-dinner cocktail, or a night on the town.

6. Joy District - This rooftop is part of a multi-tier nightclub. Guests can relax in lounge-styling seating while sipping on frozen cocktails and listening to top hits from local and guest DJs. A hotspot for the after work crowd and the weekend warriors, Joy District's rooftop is a popular spot for private events, and happy hour parties, and is available for full buyouts.

7. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery - Rock Bottom's River North location provides panoramic views of Chicago and a menu of food and beers that is sure to provide something for everyone.

8. Tanta - The year-round rooftop terrace at Tanta is perfect for a summer gathering or an intimate company party. Take in the Chicago skyline while sampling Tanta's Peruvian menu and signature house cocktails.

9. The Up Room - The Robey hotel's second rooftop is on the building's 13th floor and promises twinkling Chicago skyline views. Enjoy an inside-outside feel near the bar or check out the outdoor terrace.

10. WhirlyBall - WhirlyBall's recently opened rooftop terrace has fire pits and plenty of seating. Enjoy the outdoors with a few bites from WhirlyBall's expansive food menu and impressive list of beers.

"Chicago offers some of the best places to escape the sun and sand. Stay hydrated and relaxed at some of the city's coolest venues - from swanky rooftops to casual dining spots with views of the river, lake and ever-rising skyscrapers," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

