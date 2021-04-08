Tripleseat Signs Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center on to its All-in-One Platform

CONCORD, Mass., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced today it has signed on Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center to its platform. With Tripleseat's cloud-based and user-friendly platform, the hotel plans to expand and maintain a thorough database, save time generating various internal documents, and provide an overall seamless experience for their guests.

The Lehigh Valley Hotel is Bethlehem, Pennsylvania's landmark hotel and conference center nestled in a prime central Lehigh Valley location. As one of the largest venues in town, customized professional conferences and special events are executed seamlessly thanks to the care and attention provided by our experienced staff. It features 192 guest rooms, 15 indoor function rooms, and a gazebo with a 3-acre field for outdoor events. Plus, a second hotel option is just next door with an additional 110 guest rooms.

"We are thrilled to have Lehigh Valley Hotel join our Tripleseat family and look forward to our work together to help drive sales and streamline their booking process while ensuring guest satisfaction and safety," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Since launching, Tripleseat for hotels provides an all-in-one solution that makes group sales easier, simplifies the booking process, and enables entire teams to work efficiently in a single platform. Tripleseat currently works with various hotels and hotel groups across the country, including Sands Hotel & Spa, Wythe Hotel, The Setai Hotel, Miami Beach, among others.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and catering management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

