Tripleseat Unveils AI Suite to Transform Event Management

Leading event management platform for venues introduces Tripleseat Intelligence built for hospitality teams to manage the event lifecycle and focus on the guest experience; Debuts modernized visual identity designed to reflect the company's evolution and vision

CONCORD, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the premier event-sales and management platform serving restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced the launch of its comprehensive AI Platform, Tripleseat Intelligence. Designed in response to a growing need in the event industry, Tripleseat's portfolio of deeply integrated and data-driven AI solutions are built to streamline operations, encourage bookings and drive incremental revenue, while freeing up hospitality teams to focus on delivering outstanding guest and event experiences.

"Hospitality brands are navigating one of the most challenging macro environments in recent memory, and events represent one of the most powerful, predictable and profitable incremental revenue streams available to them," said Michelle Fischer, CEO at Tripleseat. "Tripleseat AI eliminates the operational complexity that has kept many operators from fully capturing this opportunity, making it easier than ever to book and execute profitable events. As a result, hospitality teams can reclaim their time and continue to focus on what they do best, which is creating exceptional guest experiences."

Underpinning Tripleseat Intelligence is a unified data layer built from millions of events hosted across more than 20,000 venues. This event-specific dataset powers everything from dynamic food and beverage inventory recommendations and demand forecasting to conversational analytics and real-time peer benchmarking. Since Tripleseat Intelligence is built into the platform event teams already use, it can draw on specific context, workflows, and data that standalone tools lack. With Tripleseat Intelligence, Tripleseat empowers event teams with actionable insights to streamline operations and improve their bottom line.

Unlike third-party AI tools, Tripleseat Intelligence is embedded directly within its existing platform to act across every stage of the event lifecycle. Its holistic suite of agentic tools automates and accelerates lead management, nurtures long-cycle deals, drafts contracts and manages real-time changes, empowering Tripleseat's 20,000 customers to book more events and run them more efficiently.

A Refreshed Identity to Match a New Chapter

Alongside the launch of Tripleseat Intelligence, Tripleseat also debuted a fresh visual identity, including a streamlined, more contemporary look that better reflects the brand's evolution while preserving the trust and familiarity it has built across the hospitality industry.

Tripleseat Intelligence is now available to early adopter customers worldwide. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.tripleseat.com.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading Event Management Software for venues, built for hospitality by hospitality. Trusted by over 20,000 venues, Tripleseat brings every lead, booking, and detail into one clear view, helping event teams spend less time chasing updates and more time delivering the moments that matter. Learn more at www.tripleseat.com

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SOURCE Tripleseat