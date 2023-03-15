Tripleseat Unveils Innovative Multi-Events Grid to Streamline How Hotels Manage Group Bookings

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading event management platform for hotels and restaurants, announced the release of a multi-events grid designed to manage events for large bookings. The multi-events grid allows hotels to create and edit hundreds of events in a faster and easier way than ever before.

Built for hotels, the multi-events grid allows users to edit multiple events with just a few clicks, streamlining the process for edits to large bookings like conventions, corporate meetings, and weddings.

Tripleseat

"We know that hotels are under a lot of pressure to manage events and bookings effectively, and we're committed to helping them do that as efficiently as possible," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "The new multi-events grid feature will make it easier for hotels to manage their bookings and deliver the best possible experience for their guests."

This new release has been designed with hotel sales, catering, and banquet managers in mind, ensuring that it's easy to use and intuitive. It's also fully customizable so that hotels can tailor it to their specific needs and requirements.

To learn more about the new feature and Tripleseat's event management platform, visit tripleseat.com/products/hotels .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat Hotels platform enables group sales and catering teams to drive leads, book, manage, and plan events from guest room blocks to banquet space and every detail in between. Our features, paired with software partner integrations, make Tripleseat the leading software for today's modern hotel. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit tripleseat.com/products/hotels .

