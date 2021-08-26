Tripleseat Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Business Technology Solution category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

Tripleseat won the Bronze Stevie Award in the Business Technology Solution category for submitting product innovations such as TripleseatDirect and the re-launch of EventUp .

"We are honored that our work to provide the best software for the hospitality industry to drive leads, manage events, and increase revenue has been recognized by the Stevie Awards," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

