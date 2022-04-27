Tripleseat's Brian Neste Wins APPEALIE Customer Success Leader Award

Brian Neste, Sr. VP of Customer Experience for Tripleseat, recognized as a top customer success executive for SaaS businesses

CONCORD, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced that Brian Neste, Tripleseat's Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, has won an APPEALIE Customer Success Leader Award.

Neste was nominated for the APPEALIE award for his ability to take care of the Tripleseat customers and his strong leadership within the customer success team. He joins an elite class of 33 SaaS customer success leaders for the 2021-2022 SaaS Leader Awards .

"As shown by our employee engagement research and exceptional financial metrics of the cloud sector, SaaS companies are very well-managed," commented Arabella Solaybar, Executive Producer of APPEALIE. "The glowing nominations our 2021-2022 honorees received reflect the high standard of excellence in SaaS today."

"I am honored to be chosen for the Customer Success Leader Award," said Brian Neste, who has worked at Tripleseat for 12 years. "My entire tenure at Tripleseat is focused on helping our customers manage and grow their event business. The customer success team works hard every day to provide the best possible experience with our software."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

