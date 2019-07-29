Tripp Lite Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Highest Growth Award

"We're proud of our growing partnership with Digi-Key to get our products in the hands of makers around the world," said Shane Kilfoil, senior vice president, global sales at Tripp Lite. "Makers are continually sharing with us how impressed they are with Digi-Key's service and speed and we're grateful to continue partnering with Digi-Key, a recognized industry leader."

Tripp Lite manufactures over 4,500 products to power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our connected world. On the desktop, in the data center, wherever power and information flow, products and services that solve customers' problems and meet their highest expectations are the hallmarks of a Tripp Lite solution.

"Tripp Lite manufactures top-notch products and continues to be a valuable offering for us," said Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier & new business development at Digi-Key Electronics. "We're honored to receive this award and collaborate with Tripp Lite as we support their products which serves the foundation of our connected world."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Tripp Lite products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

About Tripp Lite

Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at www.tripplite.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

651-276-6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

www.digikey.com

