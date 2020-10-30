Trippie Red Drops Exclusive Album Art Tee at Spencer's

EGG HARBOR, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trippie Redd expands his collab with Spencer's by dropping a new, exclusive, Limited Edition tee in celebration of his brand-new album, Pegasus. The exclusive limited edition Pegasus High School tee is now available only online at spencersonline.com

Spencer's has teamed up with one of music's most forward thinking, boundary pushing artists to craft, create and deliver tees that are infused with Trippie Redd's signature style. This latest limited edition was a perfect mash up to celebrate a soon to be historic new release – right before Halloween.