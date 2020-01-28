Triskell Software Named Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Strategy Execution Management

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row Gartner, one of the leading IT industry analyst firms, has included Triskell Software in their 2019 Market Guide for Strategy Execution Management Software (SEM) as a representative vendor. The SEM market is an evolution of Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM) and this report is aimed at business strategists, steering committees, strategy realization offices (SROs) and enterprise portfolio management offices (EPMOs). SEM software solutions emphasize strategy definition, investment planning and alignment to strategic objectives, and the measurement and realization of intended favorable business outcomes.

Gartner has been tracking this market over the last five years and it is still evolving. In their previous market analyses, Gartner identified an emerging yet pivotal shift from project-focused software tools to strategy-centric enterprise-wide solutions.

According to Gartner: "Executing strategy requires tools connecting the shared objectives of business strategists and those executing the change and measuring true business value. Program and portfolio management leaders directing transformation should invest in strategy execution management technology to succeed."

Ángel García, CEO of Triskell Software, said, "We believe that the inclusion of Triskell as a representative vendor in the market guide for SEM software for the 3rd year in a row recognizes Triskell's capabilities beyond the project-based approach. Triskell has always based the evolution of our products on the requirements of our customers and our long experience in the traditional PPM market. We recognized that enterprises need to connect strategies and resources planning with the actual and anticipated results of plans, programs, projects, products and assets. Beyond this connection between strategic planning operational execution, we believe the best approach is robust portfolio management, regardless of the work management approach that is followed, whether traditional waterfall, Agile or hybrid. There is no question that organizations are moving toward more focus on products and not just projects."

About Triskell Software

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

www.triskellsoftware.com

SOURCE Triskell Software