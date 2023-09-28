TritenIAG Supporting Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Project

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TritenIAG, a sustainable project development and management company, is proud to announce they are supporting World Energy GH2 on a FEED (front-end engineering design) study for Canada's first large-scale commercial green hydrogen and ammonia project powered through onshore wind projects.

With the recent completion of significant development milestones, Project Nujio'qonik is emerging as a world leader in wind-to-green-hydrogen and ammonia projects. Recent milestones include a USD $50 million investment by SK ecoplant, completion of pre-FEED, submission of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), and the successful approval of World Energy GH2's Crown land application.

Project Nujio'qonik, a homegrown facility in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a cornerstone of Canada's agreement with Germany to stimulate hydrogen production by 2025, and to enhance German energy security with a supply of clean, emission-free energy.

About TritenIAG TritenIAG has spent over 75 years entrenched in business-critical projects, establishing the project experience and nurturing the industry connections that we share with our clients. From project development through commissioning and startup, TritenIAG has the specialized expertise and proven methodologies to design and execute the most strategic solutions throughout a project's lifecycle. We provide the intelligent foundation on which successful projects are built. Triteniag.com

World Energy is a low-carbon solutions provider focused on helping the world's leading companies make their carbon net-zero commitments real. The company is delivering ever-better solutions at an ever-greater scale to efficiently cut, accurately account, and transparently report carbon emissions reductions in operations based in air and on water, rail, and road. Founded on Earth Day in Boston in 1998, the company has been commercializing, producing, and distributing low-carbon fuels for more than two decades.

To connect and learn more about the project visit worldenergygh2.com, facebook.com/WorldEnergyGH2, and linkedin.com/company/world-energy-gh2

