Triumph Appoints New VP of Investor Relations and Controller

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) today announced that Thomas A. Quigley III will take over responsibility for the company's investor relations function, effective December 3, 2019. A long-time Triumph executive, Quigley has been with the company for more than 10 years. He is a corporate officer and currently serves as Controller for the company.

"Tom's experiences will serve him well as he assumes responsibility for Triumph's IR function," said Jim McCabe, Triumph's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As our company continues to transform, Tom's knowledge and understanding of Triumph's strategy makes him well suited to advance the understanding of our company with the investor and analyst community."

In addition to continuing his accounting controllership responsibilities, Quigley will lead the company's interactions with the investment community, craft the company's financial messaging, and develop relationships with new and current investors, analysts and other stakeholders. The announcement follows the departure of Michael Pici, immediate past Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations, who has decided to leave the company for another opportunity.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

