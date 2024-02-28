TRIUMPH AWARDED CONTRACT FROM MD HELICOPTERS ON MD500

News provided by

Triumph Group

28 Feb, 2024, 11:56 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Geared Solutions business in Macomb, Michigan has been awarded a long term agreement from MD Helicopters to manufacturer and assemble main rotor gearbox transmissions for the MD500 platforms. TRIUMPH has supported MD Helicopters for over two decades, producing over 400 gearboxes for this program. With this contract extension, TRIUMPH will continue to supply helicopter transmissions and transmission spare parts for the MD500 program.

"TRIUMPH Geared Solutions is pleased to be extending our long-standing relationship with MD Helicopters, supplying main rotor transmissions and spare transmission parts in support of their fleet of 1,700 MD500-series helicopters," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions. "The growing demand for helicopter orders is evidence of the leadership and operational performance at MD Helicopters, and we are proud to be partner with them as they increase production rates up to 30 per year."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Triumph and focus on a longstanding and sustainable relationship for our organizations and customers. This will help improve the timely delivery of parts to support production and aftermarket repairs," said Harvey Ticlo, MD Helicopters Chief Operating Officer.

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions, the largest independent aerospace gear and gear box provider, supplies complex geared solutions including design, development, test, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housing.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Also from this source

TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES OFFER TO PURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS 9.000% SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE MARCH 14, 2028

TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES OFFER TO PURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS 9.000% SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE MARCH 14, 2028

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") today announced that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the "Asset Sale...
TRIUMPH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

TRIUMPH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.