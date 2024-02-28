TRIUMPH AWARDED CONTRACT FROM MD HELICOPTERS ON MD500

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Geared Solutions business in Macomb, Michigan has been awarded a long term agreement from MD Helicopters to manufacturer and assemble main rotor gearbox transmissions for the MD500 platforms. TRIUMPH has supported MD Helicopters for over two decades, producing over 400 gearboxes for this program. With this contract extension, TRIUMPH will continue to supply helicopter transmissions and transmission spare parts for the MD500 program.

"TRIUMPH Geared Solutions is pleased to be extending our long-standing relationship with MD Helicopters, supplying main rotor transmissions and spare transmission parts in support of their fleet of 1,700 MD500-series helicopters," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions. "The growing demand for helicopter orders is evidence of the leadership and operational performance at MD Helicopters, and we are proud to be partner with them as they increase production rates up to 30 per year."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Triumph and focus on a longstanding and sustainable relationship for our organizations and customers. This will help improve the timely delivery of parts to support production and aftermarket repairs," said Harvey Ticlo, MD Helicopters Chief Operating Officer.

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions, the largest independent aerospace gear and gear box provider, supplies complex geared solutions including design, development, test, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housing.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

