TRIUMPH AWARDED MOST IMPROVED SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

RADNOR, Pa., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] is pleased to announce that its Product Support facility in Wellington, Kansas has been awarded the 2022 Most Improved Supplier from Collins Aerospace Power & Controls. In 2021, TRIUMPH Product Support became Collins Aerospace's sole Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) supplier on select air cycle machines. TRIUMPH expanded their capabilities, processes, and supply chain infrastructure to support Collins increased demand and turnaround time requirements.

"The 2022 Most Improved Supplier Award from Collins Aerospace is a reflection of TRIUMPH's unique capabilities in complex aircraft component overhaul and our team's commitment to improve quality and turn around," said Jim Berberet, President of TRIUMPH Product Support. "The team will continue to support Collins and all TRIUMPH customers with the highest quality, performance, and service in the industry."

TRIUMPH Product Support provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for nacelle, thrust reverser and airframe structural components, engine and airframe accessories, crew seats and wheels and brakes. They provide solutions and services for commercial, regional, and military operators. TRIUMPH Product Support has positioned itself as a global and trusted MRO provider to the Original Equipment (OE) market, by supporting MRO offload, licensing, and military sustainment, on both legacy and new aircraft structures and components.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

