Triumph Delivers First Ramp Structures For V-22

BERWYN, Pa., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) recently achieved the successful delivery of the first ramp and ramp door structures to Boeing Defense, Space & Security for the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. The structures were delivered to Boeing Philadelphia from Triumph Aerospace Structures Composites Center of Excellence in Milledgeville, Georgia, a longstanding supplier for the V-22 program.

The ramp and ramp door structures add to the existing statement of work Triumph provides for the V-22 program. The Milledgeville site also provides fuselage structures for the aircraft including the sponsons, wiper fairings and main landing gear doors.

"For more than 20 years Triumph's Milledgeville site has provided composite structures for the V-22 program," said Pete Wick, executive vice president for Triumph Aerospace Structures. "We are pleased to expand our scope of work on this very important platform used across multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces."

Triumph will deliver a total of 60 composite ramp and ramp door assemblies directly to the Boeing Philadelphia facility for integration onto the aft fuselage of the aircraft.

In addition to the V-22, Triumph's Composite Center of Excellence in Milledgeville provides structural components for the Boeing 787, 777, 767 and 747 programs.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

http://www.triumphgroup.com

