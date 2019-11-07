Triumph Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

Net sales of $772.1 million

Operating income of $61.0 million with operating margin of 8%; adjusted operating income of $59.1 million with adjusted operating margin of 8%

with operating margin of 8%; adjusted operating income of with adjusted operating margin of 8% Net income of $42.7 million , or $0.85 per share; adjusted net income of $32.2 million , or $0.64 per diluted share

, or per share; adjusted net income of , or per diluted share Cash flow used in operations of ($15.6) million , and free cash flow use of ($24.5) million

Outlook for Fiscal 2020

Net sales guidance of between $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion

to GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $1.34 and $2.35

and Adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $2.35 to $2.95

to Positive free cash flow of between $0 to $50.0 million

"Triumph Group delivered solid second quarter results, demonstrating momentum as we head into the back half of the year," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's president and chief executive officer. "During our fiscal second quarter, all three of our business segments delivered year-over-year organic growth in net sales. We also drove significant margin expansion in Integrated Systems both sequentially and year-over-year as customers continued to demand our unique value proposition. Product Support and Aerospace Structures also generated year-over-year organic improvement in operating margin."

Mr. Crowley continued, "Our second quarter cash usage includes seasonal working capital build and we expect to be cash flow positive in the second half of the year. Given our solid first half results and improving operational performance, we remain confident that Triumph is on track to deliver on our full-year commitments and guidance."

Mr. Crowley concluded, "Triumph is stronger, more focused and predictable as a result of our comprehensive portfolio and operational actions which we expect to generate increased value for our customers and shareholders."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Overview

After accounting for divestitures, sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were up 12.8% organically from the comparable prior year period. Growth was driven by increased volumes on engine and military rotorcraft components, aftermarket accessory services, legacy structures programs and new engineering services.

Second quarter operating income of $61.0 million included a $5.7 million adjustment for Union incentives, ($8.0) million for gain on previous divestitures, ($5.4) million for a legal settlement and $5.8 million of restructuring costs. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $42.7 million, or $0.85 per share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $32.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

Triumph's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS Income from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ 54.1

$ 42.7

$ 0.85













Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(8.0)

(6.3)

(0.12) Curtailment gain & settlement, net

(14.4)

(11.4)

(0.22) Legal settlement gain, net

(5.4)

(4.3)

(0.08) Union incentives

5.7

4.5

0.09 Refinancing cost

3.0

2.4

0.05 Transformation related costs:











Restructuring costs (cash)

5.8

4.6

0.09













Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP

$ 40.8

$ 32.2

$ 0.64















The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 was 50.5 million.

Backlog, excluding the impact of divestitures was flat at $3.7 billion compared to the prior year period and on a sequential basis. This reflects growth in Integrated Systems offset by sunsetting legacy Aerospace Structures programs.

For the six-months ended September 30, 2019, cash flow used in operations was ($11.3) million, reflecting continued investment in ramping programs and liquidation of approximately $40.0 million in prior period advances against current period deliveries.

Outlook

As noted previously, the Boeing 737 MAX program historically has contributed a single-digit percentage of annual revenue. The Company continues to expect the FY20 revenue impact to be less than 2% of sales with similar impacts to operating income and cash. As such, the Company does not anticipate any changes to its guidance and maintains its guidance below.

Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and including the impacts of pending program transfers, the Company continues to expect that net sales for fiscal year 2020 will be approximately $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

The Company expects GAAP fiscal year 2020 earnings per diluted share to be $1.34 to $2.35 and adjusted earning per diluted share to be $2.35 to $2.95.

The Company expects fiscal year 2020 cash provided from operations of $50.0 million to $110.0 million, and positive free cash flow of $0 to $50.0 million.

The Company's current outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables but excludes the impact of any potential future divestitures.

Conference Call

Triumph Group will hold a conference call today, November 7th, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the second quarter fiscal year 2020 results. The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, which presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults. An audio replay will be available from November 7th to November 15th by calling (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode #5489726.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



























TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands, except per share data)



































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













September 30,

September 30,





























CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





2019

2018

2019

2018

























































Net sales







$ 772,110

$ 855,108

$ 1,502,341

$ 1,688,008





























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)





622,236

724,474

1,204,469

1,494,688

Selling, general & administrative expenses





66,201

69,551

128,538

151,208

Depreciation & amortization expense





30,219

38,134

74,269

76,945

Restructuring expenses





5,782

11,832

8,746

15,879

Legal settlement, net





(5,400)

-

(5,400)

-

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses





(7,965)

13,118

(4,829)

17,837

Operating income (loss)





61,037

(2,001)

96,548

(68,549)





























Interest expense and other





35,400

28,714

62,891

54,206

Non-service defined benefit income





(28,416)

(16,524)

(43,291)

(33,061)

Income tax expense





11,352

485

16,159

1,516





























Net income (loss)





$ 42,701

$ (14,676)

$ 60,789

$ (91,210)





























Earnings per share - basic:

















































Net income (loss)





$ 0.85

$ (0.30)

$ 1.22

$ (1.84)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





49,987

49,628

49,927

49,590





























Earnings per share - diluted:

















































Net income (loss)





$ 0.85

$ (0.30)

$ 1.21

$ (1.84)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted





50,460

49,628

50,385

49,590





























Dividends declared and paid per common share





$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

























































FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



























TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























BALANCE SHEET









Unaudited

Audited

















September 30,

March 31,





















2019

2019













Assets















Cash and cash equivalents













$ 24,852

$ 92,807



Accounts receivable, net













342,306

373,590



Contract assets













300,670

326,667



Inventory, net













454,402

413,560



Prepaid and other current assets













20,854

34,446





Current assets













1,143,084

1,241,070































Property and equipment, net













502,990

543,710



Goodwill













578,916

583,225



Intangible assets, net













405,982

430,954



Other, net













130,831

55,615































Total assets













$ 2,761,803

$ 2,854,574









































Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit











































Current portion of long-term debt













$ 7,759

$ 8,201



Accounts payable













418,706

433,783



Contract liabilities













276,967

293,719



Accrued expenses













221,966

239,572





Current liabilities













925,398

975,275































Long-term debt, less current portion













1,460,774

1,480,620



Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent











554,400

540,479



Deferred income taxes, noncurrent













21,116

6,964



Other noncurrent liabilities













390,939

424,549































Stockholders' Deficit:

























Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares























authorized, 52,460,920 and 52,460,920 shares issued











52

52





Capital in excess of par value













858,030

867,545





Treasury stock, at cost, 2,386,397 and 2,573,652 shares











(145,496)

(159,154)





Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(565,901)

(487,684)





Accumulated deficit













(737,509)

(794,072)





Total stockholders' deficit













(590,824)

(573,313)































Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit













$ 2,761,803

$ 2,854,574





















































































FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



























TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)



























CASH FLOWS









Six Months Ended

















September 30,

















































2019

2018

Operating Activities























Net income (loss)













$ 60,789

$ (91,210)































Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation & amortization













74,269

76,945





Amortization of acquired contract liabilities













(39,556)

(34,038)





Loss on divestitures & assets held for sale













(4,829)

17,837





Curtailment and settlement gain, net













(14,373)

-





Other amortization included in interest expense











6,955

4,852





Provision for doubtful accounts receivable











1,140

212





Provision for deferred income taxes













15,159

-





Employee stock compensation













5,290

5,728































Changes in assets & liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions/divestitures





















Trade and other receivables













29,436

(4,722)





Contract assets













33,930

6,129





Inventories













(41,807)

(49,981)





Prepaid expenses and other current assets













16,209

5,918





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and contract liabilities











(121,112)

(101,460)





Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits











(32,114)

(37,021)





Other













21

3,632



Net cash used in operating activities













(10,593)

(197,179)

Investing Activities























Capital expenditures













(16,995)

(24,254)



(Payments on) Proceeds from sale of assets













(574)

41,037



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities













(17,569)

16,783

Financing Activities























Net (decrease) increase in revolving credit facility













(147,615)

219,773



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt and finance leases











546,000

24,700



Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations













(415,447)

(58,823)



Payment of deferred financing costs













(16,275)

(1,922)



Dividends paid













(4,001)

(3,981)



Repurchase of restricted shares for minimum tax obligation











(1,048)

(548)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(38,386)

179,199



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash













(1,407)

(1,395)



Net change in cash













(67,955)

(2,592)



Cash and equivalents at beginning of period













92,807

35,819



Cash and equivalents at end of period













$ 24,852

$ 33,227





























