Triumph Higher Education Group Acquires Culinary Institute of Barcelona, Expands Global Culinary Education Network

Barcelona institution joins Triumph portfolio, expanding opportunities for international students and global reach for both organizations

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and BARCELONA, Spain, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Higher Education Group (Triumph) today announced it acquired Culinary Institute of Barcelona (CIB), a Barcelona-based institution known for its innovation-driven approach to professional culinary education, effective July 17, 2026.

Culinary Institute of Barcelona

The acquisition brings CIB into Triumph's culinary education portfolio alongside Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier), the largest culinary school brand in the United States,* and Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver, British Columbia, strengthening Triumph's global network of career-focused culinary institutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Together, Triumph's network will serve more than 8,000 students annually, with an alumni network of more than 25,000 and more than 150 faculty and chef instructors across North America and Europe. CIB will continue operating from its Barcelona, Spain campus with no disruption for students or programs. The institute will maintain its distinctive methodology, faculty and industry relationships, and will operate within Triumph's culinary division.

Triumph said the acquisition supports its strategy to expand professional education programs in high-demand sectors, including culinary arts and hospitality, while broadening global opportunities for students across its network. CIB's forward-looking educational model reinforces the business-focused curriculum across Triumph's institutions.

Building on the international study opportunities already available across Triumph's network, the organizations will introduce additional student pathways, including study-abroad experiences in Spain, expanded online learning and shared access to a global faculty of chef instructors and industry experts.

"CIB's approach to culinary education, built on creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, is a natural fit with the Triumph family and with Escoffier's blend of professional culinary arts and contemporary business training," said Jack Larson, chairman, CEO and president of Triumph Higher Education Group. "Auguste Escoffier transformed how the world approaches the professional kitchen, and CIB carries that same spirit of reimagining what culinary education can be. We welcome CIB's students, faculty and partners to Triumph as we work together to cultivate rewarding, meaningful careers for culinary professionals around the world."

Founded in 2017, CIB has trained more than 1,300 students from more than 100 nationalities through professional diploma and specialization programs in haute cuisine, pastry arts, advanced culinary techniques, healthy cooking, kitchen leadership and restaurant management. Its proprietary methodology emphasizes creativity, problem solving and entrepreneurship, and a significant majority of alumni go on to start their own food businesses. From its vibrant campus in central Barcelona, CIB maintains internship partnerships with more than 200 leading restaurants internationally and was a nominee for Europe's Best Culinary Training Institution at the World Culinary Awards 2025 and 2026.

"CIB was founded to transform culinary education and nurture a new generation of chef-entrepreneurs, and joining Triumph allows us to carry that mission to a global stage," said Josep Gala Micó, co-founder and president of Culinary Institute of Barcelona. "Our students, faculty and alumni will keep the methodology and identity that define CIB in Barcelona, while gaining access to expanded resources, employer networks and career pathways that reach across North America and beyond. We teach our students to lead change, and this partnership puts that principle in action."

Barcelona ranks among the world's leading culinary destinations, and Spain's gastronomy and culinary tourism sectors continue to grow, driving demand for skilled culinary professionals and entrepreneurs across the continent.

Students across the combined network will have access to expanded academic resources, broader employer partnerships and cross-border career pathways spanning North America and Europe. The combined programs will support the education and development of future culinary and hospitality leaders worldwide.

About Triumph Higher Education Group Triumph Higher Education Group is a global provider of education, training and recruitment of professionals for the hospitality and culinary arts industries. Its operations include Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Gecko Hospitality, Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions, Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts and the Culinary Institute of Barcelona. For more information, visit triumpheducation.com.

About CIB – Culinary Institute of Barcelona Culinary Institute of Barcelona (CIB) is a private international culinary school based in Barcelona, founded in 2017 by Ferran Fisas, Josep Gala, and Pep Nogué. The school was established to prepare culinary professionals through an educational model centered on creativity, innovation, leadership, and the evolving needs of 21st-century gastronomy. CIB offers culinary, pastry, management, and specialized professional programs, attracting students from around the world through a selective admissions process. Beyond its academic programs, CIB also operates innovation initiatives including openCIB, which provides creativity and innovation training for organizations, and CIBlab, which develops new food products and concepts for the food industry. For more information, visit https://cib.education/en/.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School, a Military Spouse Friendly® School, and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026. Escoffier has also been nominated for the 2026 World Culinary Awards' North America's Best Culinary Training Institution, one of the culinary industry's most prestigious international honors. For more information, visit escoffier.edu.

*Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).