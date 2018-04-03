Triumph Launches a Global Campaign Routed in Collective Empowerment

The new campaign is a bold statement of empowerment, of strength, reflected through a series of 'real life' moments where kindness and understanding shines through each of the short scenes. We begin with a woman helping another with her toddler, a friend coming to the aid of another, a hand to pull her up, a time of marriage, a moment of Triumph on stage and a final show of solidarity demonstrates that women are stronger together and stronger still when supported by Triumph every day.

Triumph Managing Partner, Markus Spiesshofer comments, "It is no secret that behind every women is another woman who inspires and helps her and this is what we want to celebrate. It is also a celebration of our Triumph family. Our employees all over the world who are constantly innovating and crafting lingerie with every woman in mind. Today this message of female empowerment is incredibly relevant and deserves our support."

Suzanne McKenna, Head of Brand comments, " Our campaign in 2018 has a digital and social focus, which we will drive to connect with our consumers on a deeper level by putting her centre stage. By deliberately moving away from a product centric campaign, it has given us a fresh perspective to our communication across all our channels."

Triumph has been crafting lingerie for over 130 years, ensuring women look and feel their best. Since 1886 Triumph has understood that with perfectly fitting lingerie comes the feeling of true support, empowering women every day, all over the world. Triumph International is one of the world's largest intimate apparel companies with over 2,000 stores and 40,000 wholesale customers worldwide, selling products in 3,600 controlled points of sale, with a global distribution spanning 120 countries. TRIUMPH is a registered trademark of the Triumph Firm Group.

#TogetherWeTriumph

http://www.triumph.com

SOURCE Triumph Lingerie