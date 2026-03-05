Triumvirate Environmental Announces Strategic Relationship with NewYorkBIO to Advance Life Sciences Innovation

The collaboration will support transformative progress and advancements in bioscience

ASTORIA, N.Y., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvirate Environmental is proud to announce a new strategic relationship with NewYorkBIO, the leading advocate of New York's life sciences community. This collaboration reinforces Triumvirate Environmental's role as a trusted and dedicated partner to life sciences organizations across New York State and beyond, while highlighting both organizations' shared commitment to supporting its members/clients and the broader life sciences community.

Triumvirate Environmental, a leading provider of environmental services across North America, is proud to partner with NewYorkBIO, a leading association in New York dedicated to the issues of the bioscience industry. Together, both organizations share a commitment to advancing excellence for biotech and life sciences companies, helping build a stronger, more innovative industry overall.

This innovative partnership will connect NewYorkBIO member companies of all stages with Triumvirate Environmental's leading experts, providing access to industry-best knowledge, and supported by impactful EHS services. By leveraging its expertise in EHS management, Triumvirate Environmental aims to empower New York-based life sciences organizations to drive meaningful progress without compromising scientific integrity or operational efficiency.

"At Triumvirate Environmental, we recognize the crucial role that laboratories—particularly those in New York—play in advancing scientific research and discovery, and we remain committed to helping them operate safely in full compliance," says Alicia Aniello, Vice President of Operations at Triumvirate Environmental. "Our partnership with NewYorkBIO strengthens our connection to clients and the broader New York biotech community, ultimately advancing our shared goal of fostering a more informed and connected network of life sciences professionals."

As an experienced convenor, NewYorkBIO unites hundreds of bioscience companies, universities, research institutions, and organizations dedicated to advancing research and bringing new treatments and cures to patients. By connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, NewYorkBIO fuels collaboration and drives scientific discoveries to improve patient lives. In partnership with Triumvirate Environmental, NewYorkBIO further supports members in achieving safety, compliance, and operational efficiency across their facilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Triumvirate Environmental as a member of NewYorkBIO, joining our robust life science community," said Jennifer Hawks Bland, CEO of NewYorkBIO. "Triumvirate Environmental's deep expertise in environmental health and safety will bring tremendous value to our member companies, helping them uphold the highest standards of compliance and sustainability while advancing the groundbreaking research, development, and commercialization that define New York's life science ecosystem. Together, we are strengthening a safer and more connected bioscience community across the State, and furthering NewYorkBIO's mission to connect companies of all sizes with resources to initiate and support transformative change to impact patient outcomes."

For more information about this partnership, visit https://www.triumvirate.com and https://www.newyorkbio.org. For more information about Triumvirate Environmental, contact Melanie Obeid ([email protected]).

About Triumvirate Environmental

Passionate about the environment and dedicated to safety, Triumvirate Environmental has provided EHS services to world-renowned companies for more than 35 years. Their highly experienced specialists develop innovative EHS and compliance programs targeted to the unique needs and challenges of their clients in New York and throughout North America. Triumvirate Environmental's employees pride themselves on exceeding customers' expectations. By taking the worry out of EHS management, they enable companies to easily reach their goals. Learn more about Triumvirate Environmental at www.triumvirate.com.

About NewYorkBIO As the leading advocate for the life science community in New York, NewYorkBIO brings together hundreds of New York's bioscience companies, universities, research institutions, and others dedicated to advancing life science research and commercializing treatments and cures for patients. NewYorkBIO connects key voices and companies of all sizes with resources to initiate and support transformative change to impact patient outcomes. Learn more at https://www.newyorkbio.org/.

SOURCE Triumvirate Environmental