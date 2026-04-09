Triumvirate Environmental Expands Arizona Facility to Deliver Advanced Hazardous Waste Disposal Capabilities

Located on a 25-acre industrial site approximately one hour south of Phoenix, the Casa Grande facility currently runs a fully functional non-hazardous waste processing operation. The expansion will add a new RCRA Part B hazardous waste facility, positioning the site as one of the most comprehensive and versatile treatment, storage, and disposal facilities (TSDFs) west of the Mississippi River.

The new facility is expected to be operational later this year.

Once complete, the expanded Casa Grande site will integrate hazardous and non-hazardous waste management into a single location—enabling customers to consolidate multiple waste streams through one provider, reducing logistical complexity and improving cost efficiency.

The hazardous waste facility will feature approximately 60,000 square feet of processing space and includes:

Fuel blending infrastructure with eight high-capacity, 20,000-gallon tanks

Four wastewater treatment tanks (18,000-20,000 gallons each) supporting advanced wastewater treatment, including pH neutralization and steam stripping for organics removal before evaporation

Two 80–cubic–yard stabilization tanks for treating wastewater sludges and other amenable wastes such as RCRA metals

Five segregated depack bays for processing acids, bases, and organic waste

Onsite, secondary–contained rail spur with capacity for four railcars to support inbound and outbound waste shipments

Acceptance of all RCRA waste codes, enabling comprehensive hazardous waste processing

Hazardous waste storage and processing areas fully underlain by a poly liner beneath epoxy–coated concrete containment to exceed environmental protection standards

From lab-scale materials to bulk industrial volumes, the facility is designed to support diverse industries, including life sciences, manufacturing, higher education, and technology. With capacity for more than 3,000 drum equivalents and the ability to accept a wide range of waste types including flammable liquids and solids, acids, bases, oxidizers, reactives, solvents, wastewater, sludges, metal–bearing wastes, aerosols, lab packs, and packaged consumer or industrial chemicals.

"Facilities like this are critical to addressing the limited disposal capacity across the western U.S.," said Vaughan Harry, Vice President of Western Region Operations at Triumvirate Environmental. "By combining multiple treatment technologies and logistics capabilities in one location, we're able to offer customers a more efficient, scalable, and sustainable approach to waste management."

A key differentiator of the Casa Grande facility is its ability to streamline transportation and disposal. By consolidating waste streams locally and leveraging rail infrastructure, customers can significantly reduce long-distance shipments and associated costs, while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

The facility also reflects modern design and safety standards, incorporating advanced fire protection, monitoring systems, and compatibility-based storage to meet current regulatory requirements, distinguishing it from many legacy facilities operating under older standards.

This expansion represents a meaningful investment in infrastructure for a region historically underserved by comprehensive waste disposal options. It also enhances Triumvirate Environmental's ability to deliver end-to-end solutions by integrating field services, transportation, and final disposal within a unified system.

Triumvirate Environmental extends its appreciation to GSS, DXU Architects, and Avid Engineering for their partnership in bringing this waste processing facility to life.

For more information about Triumvirate Environmental or the Casa Grande, Arizona, facility, contact Melanie Obeid at [email protected].

About Triumvirate Environmental

Dedicated to safety and the environment, Triumvirate Environmental has provided environmental services and waste disposal to world-renowned companies for more than 35 years. Triumvirate's highly experienced teams develop innovative EHS programs and utilize top-of-the-line waste disposal opportunities targeted to the unique compliance, sustainability, and safety needs and challenges of organizations across North America. By taking the worry out of waste management (as well as safety, EHS, compliance, and more), they enable companies to succeed with their goals. Learn more about Triumvirate Environmental at www.triumvirate.com.

SOURCE Triumvirate Environmental