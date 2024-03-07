GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and DALLAS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kittyhawk, Inc. ("Kittyhawk" or the "Company"), backed by the Dallas-based private equity firm Trive Capital ("Trive"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired Stack HIP, LLC ("Stack HIP") from Stack Metallurgical Group ("SMG"). The acquisition of Stack HIP represents a significant expansion of capacity and capabilities in Hot Isostatic Pressing ("HIP") for aerospace, space, defense, and medical applications.

The acquisition of Stack HIP represents a significant expansion of capacity and capabilities in Hot Isostatic Pressing Post this Trive-backed Kittyhawk Acquires Stack HIP from Stack Metallurgical Group

Operating from its facility in Albany, OR, Stack HIP is a market leader of HIP services to aerospace, defense, and medical customers. Stack HIP possesses the largest high-pressure HIP vessels in North America, enabling the processing of the biggest and most complex castings and additively manufactured metallic parts. Post-closing, SMG will continue to operate its world-class classical heat treatment and aluminum special processing facilities in Portland, OR, Spokane, WA and Salt Lake City, UT.

"We're excited to welcome Stack HIP customers, employees, and suppliers into the Kittyhawk family," said Brandon Creason, President of Kittyhawk. "Stack HIP will allow Kittyhawk to service mission critical parts up to 63" in diameter, enabling us to process the full array of components for our customers. At Kittyhawk, we commit every day to providing the best service and quality to our customers, and we're thrilled to now do that with the added capabilities and dedicated employees of Stack HIP. We look forward to the continued relationship with SMG to deliver unmatched special processing services to our valued customers."

Doug Puerta, CEO of SMG commented, "We look forward to continued collaboration with Kittyhawk to deliver a differentiated level of service, quality, and value to our shared customers. This transaction will allow both companies to further drive capacity, quality, and capabilities in our respective services to best serve the PNW market."

"SMG built a world-class facility in Stack HIP. With this acquisition, Kittyhawk is the premier provider of HIP services on the West Coast. We look forward to supporting our customers' growth and will continue to make significant investments in capacity to meet the demands of our growing customer base," commented Tanner Cope, Managing Director at Trive.

"This is an important step in growing the platform specialized in this highly-differentiated HIP capability. The Company continues to benefit from strong industry tailwinds, and we are excited to support our customers by investing in capacity," said David Stinnett, Partner at Trive.

About Kittyhawk

Kittyhawk, Inc. is a leading provider of Hot Isostatic Pressing services for a variety of industries including space, commercial aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Trive Capital