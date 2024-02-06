"We are excited to partner with a leading leisure and entertainment operator in Tenpin" -Shravan Thadani, Trive Capital Post this

Tenpin offers customers a unique and differentiated experience through a mix of bowling lanes, video arcades, escape rooms, karaoke, laser tag, pool, table tennis, and soft play across 53 centers today. The partnership with Trive will enable Tenpin to accelerate its expansion strategy in the UK and continue to invest in the Company's site portfolio to enhance and elevate customer experience.

Graham Blackwell, CEO of Tenpin, said, "We are delighted to partner with Trive as we continue to push our brand forward and deliver our customers an exceptional experience. The leadership team looks forward to collaborating with Trive on our next phase of growth, both organically and through M&A, and expanding upon what we have built."

"We are excited to partner with a leading leisure and entertainment operator in Tenpin, with a high-quality management team focused on innovation and providing a best-in-class customer experience" said Shravan Thadani, Partner at Trive Capital. "Trive looks forward to continuing to invest in and behind the platform to support the employee base, enhance the existing portfolio, and facilitate estate expansion."

Cavendish Capital Markets Ltd. served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis International LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Headquartered in Cranfield Bedfordshire, England, Ten Entertainment Group is a leading bowling alley and family entertainment center operator with 53 centers across the United Kingdom operating under the Tenpin brand. Tenpin strives to offer its customers a best-in-class experience through a suite of activities including bowling lanes, video arcades, escape rooms, karaoke, laser tag, pool, table tennis, and soft play, with a dual-focus on estate expansion and sustaining investment into existing centers.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas, based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing more than $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

