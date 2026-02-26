Trive Capital acquires Rolfson Oil and Flint Logistics Group

Subsequent to Trive's investment, Rolfson acquired Flint Logistics Group ("Flint"). Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Flint is a provider of fuel, oils, and lubricants operating in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The acquisition adds further scale to Rolfson and enhances operational efficiency to better serve a growing customer base.

Jay Vise, Managing Director at Trive Capital, commented, "Rolfson's operational expertise, market-leading footprint, and commitment to serving critical energy infrastructure make the Company an outstanding investment opportunity for our firm. We are thrilled to support Jason Burger and his leadership team as they further entrench their existing customer relationships, expand into new markets, and execute on the many opportunities to drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

"We are excited to partner with Trive as we further expand our capabilities to better serve our customers' critical fuel, oils, and lubricants needs," commented Jason Burger, Chief Executive Officer of Rolfson. "We have a collaborative partner in Trive who will support our next phase of growth and accelerate Rolfson's strategic initiatives to drive value for our partners and customers."

"The acquisitions of Rolfson and Flint reflect Trive's approach to building scaled platforms through disciplined underwriting. Together, the businesses are positioned for accelerated growth and enhanced service quality across the combined organization," commented Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive Capital.

About Rolfson Oil

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Rolfson Oil is a leading energy-focused fuel, oils, and lubricants distributor in the United States with operations in critical shale basins including the Permian, Bakken, MidCon, Powder River, and Haynesville. The Company also provides onsite fuel management, storage, and fuel pumping services to its customers.

About Flint Logistics Group

Flint Logistics Group LLC is an energy-focused logistics provider based in Oklahoma City, serving the energy industry in the Southwest United States (OK, NM, and TX) through the delivery of fuel, industrial lubricants, and chemicals. The business offers tailored onsite storage and transportation for various energy-related customer needs.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

