Trive Capital Partners with PavCon

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its investment in PavCon ("PavCon" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced predictive analytics and decision-support solutions serving the U.S. Department of War.

PavCon is a leading provider of advanced predictive analytics and decision-support solutions serving the U.S. Department of War Post this PavCon Photo courtesy of: Staff Sgt. Clayton Cupit

Founded in 2012, PavCon combines artificial intelligence, data analytics, and deep domain expertise to transform complex unstructured data into actionable insights on mission-critical supply chain and operational efficiency initiatives. The Company's solutions improve readiness, operational efficiency, and resource optimization across high-priority defense modernization and mission-readiness initiatives, generating measurable cost savings and enabling more informed decision-making in complex operational environments.

PavCon has established itself as a trusted analytics partner within the defense ecosystem through its internal ability to rapidly design, deploy, and scale predictive solutions tailored to evolving mission needs. The Company's agile delivery model, highly specialized technical workforce, and strong culture of execution have positioned PavCon for continued growth as demand for data-driven defense solutions accelerates.

"We are excited to partner with PavCon, a differentiated analytics platform with deep mission expertise and a strong track record of execution," said Lavanya Srinivasan Mo, Managing Director at Trive Capital. "PavCon's ability to translate complex data into operational insights aligns well with Trive's focus on supporting mission-critical businesses with significant growth potential. We are thrilled to partner with Milissa and her team and see meaningful opportunities to invest behind the Company's talent, technology, and scalable operating model to support continued expansion."

Milissa Pavlik, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PavCon, commented, "PavCon's success is credited to a relentless focus on execution and contributions from the individuals behind the work. This partnership with Trive Capital reflects what our team has built and the trust our customers place in our solutions. With Trive's support, we can move faster, scale what's working, and stay focused on delivering capabilities that solve real operational problems."

"PavCon's unique approach to rapidly developing mission-critical predictive maintenance and supply chain solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner to the Department of War. With the proliferation of data capture accelerating across domains, PavCon enables efficient data-driven decision-making by delivering structured actionable insights," added David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital.

Stout Capital served as financial advisor, and Bean, Kinney & Korman served as legal counsel to PavCon.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

About PavCon

PavCon is a leading provider of advanced predictive analytics solutions that enable data-driven decision making across the U.S. Department of War.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Trive Capital