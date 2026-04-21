Trive Capital Partners with Polar Technology

A leading manufacturer of advanced composite and metallic components

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom and DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), a Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment in Polar Technology ("Polar" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of complex, highly engineered, composite and metallic components serving the Aerospace, Defense, High-Performance Automotive, and Medical industries. Polar leverages deep in-house engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver solutions optimized for customers' most demanding applications.

A leading manufacturer of advanced composite and metallic components Post this Polar Technology

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, Polar Technology designs and manufactures advanced composite and metallic assemblies across a diverse range of end markets and applications. The Company offers fully integrated, end-to-end capabilities spanning product engineering and tooling design, precision fabrication, assembly, and final qualification. Polar's core competencies include tailored solutions for thermal management systems, lightweight structural applications, mechanical power transmission, and energy transition.

David Stinnett, Partner at Trive, commented, "Polar Technology has established itself as a differentiated supplier with vertically integrated engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities that position it to solve complex, mission-critical challenges. The Company's breadth of technical expertise allows it to draw from multiple disciplines to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions. We look forward to partnering with the Polar team to accelerate growth and further scale the platform."

Scott Roberts, Co-Founder of Polar Technology, said, "We decided to partner with Trive due to their hands-on, partnership approach and proven track record of building highly differentiated manufacturing platforms. With Trive, we gain an experienced and collaborative partner who will enable our next phase of growth and advance Polar's long-term strategic initiatives."

About Polar Technology

Polar Technology is a specialized supplier of complex composite and metallic assemblies to the Aerospace, Defense, High-Performance Automotive, and Medical industries. With vertically integrated capabilities, spanning from engineering design to final product qualification, Polar is committed to supplying best-in-class solutions to suit evolving customer needs.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Trive Capital