TRIVENI - HEALING THROUGH HARMONY

"Triveni continues the journey I have been on for the past two decades. The mantras on this album represent vibrations of protection and inner healing that resonate deeply on multiple energetic frequencies. The ancient Sanskrit words are drawn from Vedic tradition and the music derives from elements of classical Indian ragas. We hope this music will help everyone reach into their inner well of abundance, so we can all radiate Love Light Laughter," says Chandrika Tandon.

Eru Matsumoto reflects, "I have been thinking about sound healing as a concept for many years. This album represents the coming together of three artists, from South Africa, New York, and Los Angeles, to finally explore this idea. I really believe that all musicians are healers, this is music for people to heal physically and mentally. Sound affects us greatly, I believe that it has so much power and lifts us up more than we can know – it helps the world."

"I've always wanted to spread good energy with music," says Wouter Kellerman, "and Triveni was a wonderful chapter in that journey. The flute is one of the oldest known instruments, having evolved alongside language to articulate what words sometimes cannot. It has such a meditational effect on my own psyche, focusing on the breathing and sounds is so powerful for healing. We connected deeply and instinctually, finding music that was waiting to be created. This comes from our hearts."

Triveni is the culmination of the artists' shared mission to spread healing light through music. They share their reflections on this theme with healing wishes for all who listen.

"A unique fusion of exquisite craftsmanship and spiritual wisdom."

— Branko Bric, Editor-in-chief, Daily Maverick

"A beautiful, meditative album that you'll want to return to again and again. Each listen reveals another gorgeous layer as the soothing sounds from the trio wrap you in a blanket of calm and security that acts as a tonic, smoothing out knots in foreheads. A fantastic piece of work that radiates peace and light."

— Kim Kahan, Features writer, Tokyo Weekender

About the Artists:

Chandrika Tandon is a business leader, Grammy-nominated artist, and humanitarian, committed to elevating human happiness through music and education. She was recently recognized with the Ban Ki-moon Award for Women's Empowerment and performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by the Young People's Chorus of New York City. She has also received numerous awards, including NYU's Gallatin Medal, the Walter Nichols Medal, the Horatio Alger Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and The Town Hall's Friend of the Arts Award. She has been profiled in print, radio, and television including CNBC's The Brave Ones.

Drawing on Vedic chants and Indian classical music, she has released six studio albums, including the Grammy-nominated Soul Call, and performed on world stages to sold-out audiences, including Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Nassau Coliseum, Berlin's Olympiastadion, Prague's Náměstí Republiky, and Washington DC's National Mall.

A former partner of McKinsey & Co, she is founder and chair of Tandon Capital Associates, and the Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation. She is a Trustee of New York University and Board Chair of NYU Tandon School of Engineering, named after her generous gift. She is a Trustee of NYU Langone Health, a New York Academy of Sciences Governor, and member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is also founder of Madras Christian College's Boyd-Tandon School of Business and has endowed faculty programs at IIMA, Harvard, and Yale. She has supported major community outreach, buildings, and programs in Queens.

Eru Matsumoto has been a soloist on Demi Lovato's GRAMMY-nominated album and Danae Vlasse's GRAMMY-winning album. She is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and TEDx speaker, and has been praised for her powerful and evocative cello performances. She is celebrated for her versatile musical style and passion for using music as a tool for healing. Eru has performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic, appeared on FOX Morning News, and featured in a Super Bowl commercial. She collaborates with top artists like Adele and Billie Eilish, and has given TEDx talks and lectures at Harvard. Her notable projects include "The Sound of Art" and "Beethoven's X."

Wouter Kellerman is a globe-trotting South African flutist and composer, producer and philanthropist. Wouter Kellerman is a two-time GRAMMY® Award winner. His album "Winds of Samsara" topped the World Music Billboard charts, and his song "Bayethe" won the Best Global Music Performance category in 2023. With nine South African Music Awards (SAMAs) to his name, Wouter has performed all over the world in places like Berlin, Shanghai, Delhi and Sydney, including three sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York and a performance at the FIFA Soccer World Cup Closing Ceremony to a global audience of 700-million viewers. His music bridges cultures and genres, delighting audiences with its warmth and technical mastery.

Follow the journey and listen to Triveni today. The album is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Click here to view the music video "Pathway to Light", a song seeking love and harmony, and celebrating the immortal spirit.

Triveni track list

Pathway to Light 05:12 Chant in A 06:38 Journey within 07:03 Aether's Serenade 05:58 Ancient Moon 04:50 Open Sky 05:56 Seeking Shakti 07:21

