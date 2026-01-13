TRM Equity Acquires Production Facilities from Grede Holdings LLC

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM Equity II ("TRM") successfully completed the acquisition of Browntown Foundry and Iron Mountain Foundry assets from Grede Holdings LLC (Grede). The transaction was completed on November 28, 2025.

The acquired assets are located in Browntown, WI and Iron Mountain MI, and are leading providers of gray and ductile iron castings up to 1,000 lbs. The combined company will serve a broad range of end markets including Construction, Agriculture, HVAC, Heavy Truck and Automotive.

Jeff Stone, Managing Director for TRM, commented: "The foundry industry continues to remain under considerable pressure, and we have focused our efforts on the companies with unique positions and capabilities in their space – the acquisition of the Browntown and Iron Mountain foundries is a continuation of that strategy. These facilities offer a broad range of capabilities to produce large and complex castings and are supported by a deep bench of technical talent to solve problems for its customers. We look forward to partnering with the teams at both foundries to navigate a challenging market and continue delivering exceptional value to their customers."

About TRM Equity

TRM Equity (www.trmequity.com) is a private equity firm that seeks controlling investments in situations where the experience of our team can assist companies with operational improvement or transformation. The Firm's core team has worked and invested together for over 20 years, applying a consistent approach in targeted manufacturing industries, and has demonstrated a track record of above market returns.

Media Contact

Jeffrey A. Stone

Managing Director

[email protected]

(800) 817-4152

Robert Sylvester

Managing Director

[email protected]

(800) 817-4152

SOURCE TRM Equity