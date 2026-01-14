TRM Equity Announces the Sale of a Majority Interest in Wellman Dynamics

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM Equity II ("TRM"), a private equity firm focused on lower middle market control investments in special situations, successfully completed the sale of a majority interest in Wellman Dynamics ("Wellman") to J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"). TRM will retain a meaningful minority share.

Headquartered in Creston, IA, Wellman is a leading provider of large-scale, high complexity magnesium and aluminum sand castings for aerospace and defense applications with capabilities to produce parts up to 4,000 lbs. with over 100 cores. The Company's castings support critical rotary wing, fixed-wing, aeroengine, and other aerospace and defense programs for blue-chip OEM customers requiring high performance and reliability. Wellman has been operating for over 100 years and currently employs close to 400 people.

Jeff Stone, Managing Director for TRM, commented: "When we acquired Wellman in 2022, it was struggling to perform, with very significant past dues and experiencing challenges with liquidity. The team at Wellman embraced our approach and within months started to address technical and operational issues. In a period of industry dislocation, Wellman went from a systemic risk to a trusted partner and industry leader to its customers. It was an honor to have the opportunity to work with the Wellman team and build back its strong foundation and technical leadership. The execution of our thesis exceeded our expectations and is a win for our LPs, the TRM team, Wellman employees and Wellman customers. Wellman is the first exit for TRM Equity II and resulted in a return above the total committed capital for the fund. We look forward to participating in the next stage of value creation with JFLCO."

TRM Equity (www.trmequity.com) is a private equity firm that seeks controlling investments in situations where the experience of our team can assist companies with operational improvement or transformation. The Firm's core team has worked and invested together for over 20 years, applying a consistent approach in targeted manufacturing industries, and has demonstrated a history of above market returns.

